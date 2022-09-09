Read full article on original website
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 1200 Points in Tech Selloff After Inflation Report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected, ending the session with the Dow down the most since June 2020. At 16:03 ET (20:03 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,276 points, or 3.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 4.3% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 5.2%.
investing.com
Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia
© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
investing.com
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
investing.com
A Power Stock Gearing Up to ‘Supercharge’ Your Portfolio!
For the last couple of months, power stocks have been at the forefront for investors’ demand. From specialized financial stocks in the power space such as Power Finance Corporation Ltd (NS: PWFC ) and REC (NS: RECM ) to direct power infrastructure developers and transmission companies such as Adani Transmission (NS: ADAI ) and Power Grid Corporation (NS: PGRD ), the entire power supply chain has seen a massive demand from investors.
investing.com
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
investing.com
U.S. CPI Surprises to the Upside Again in August, Paving Way for Jumbo Fed Hike
Investing.com -- U.S. inflation turned out stronger than expected yet again in August, paving the way for another big hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve when its policy-makers meet next week. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in August, and was up 8.3% from a year earlier, the...
investing.com
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Higher Than Expected August Inflation; Nasdaq Down 4%
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 926 points, or 2.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock As Drugmaker Continues To Outperform Benchmarks?
Eli Lilly stock is looking expensive following its substantial gains in recent years. There are also some signs that sales are weakening due to the falling demand for COVID treatments and patent loss on its cancer drug. Despite these headwinds, LLY is a great long-term buy due to the company’s...
U.S. stocks fall as traders consider latest economic reports
The three major U.S. stock indexes fell Thursday as traders considered the latest jobs and retail sales economic reports.
investing.com
U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.94%
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.94% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 4.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 5.16%.
investing.com
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
investing.com
Silver: The Commercials Go Long
Large speculators in most markets are usually late to the party and use outdated technical analysis to provide lagging confirmation on when to open a position on futures markets. They are, more often than not, wrong. The professionals circle on these traders like hawks and often sell to them at...
investing.com
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
investing.com
Encryptus Becomes the First Institutional Grade Trading Desk to Enter the Bloktopia Metaverse
The metaverse is rapidly growing to become a world phenomenon, ushering in a new era of the internet age. It is the revolutionary representation of the physical world vis-à-vis the progressing digital world. The nascent emerging technology that is Web3 is the focal engine driving the speed at which...
Bed Bath & Beyond releases partial store closures list
UNION, N.J. — Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday identified slightly more than one-third of its 150 stores slated for closure as the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer eyes a turnaround. The chain confirmed in August it would shutter its “lower producing” locations, representing about 20% of its...
investing.com
Radiopharm Theranostics and MD Anderson launch joint venture to develop novel radiopharmaceuticals
Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have launched Radiopharm Ventures, LLC, a joint venture company created to develop novel radiopharmaceutical therapeutic products for cancer. Radiopharm Ventures unites MD Anderson’s innovative and proprietary technologies in antigen discovery and molecular imaging with RAD’s product development...
investing.com
Venezuela inflation accelerates to 8.2% m/m in August
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's central bank. According to Reuters calculations, this takes Venezuela's year-on-year figure to 114.1%, the highest in Latin America. Inflation figures had improved briefly in July,...
investing.com
IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition
The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
investing.com
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
