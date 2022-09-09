ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Durham Furniture thinks its new website is the ‘best case goods configurator’ in the industry. Why?

DURHAM, Ont. – Ontario-based solid wood bedroom and occasional furniture manufacturer Durham Furniture has completely revamped its website in time for High Point Market, adding extensive 3D visualization and a proprietary portal for dealers. The effort was led by Amanda McQueen, Durham’s marketing and sales support manager, who worked...
Is this what normal feels like? High Point Premarket party returns

HIGH POINT — For the first time since 2019 the Monday night High Point Premarket party took place in its traditional Grandover Resort venue here. The bi-annual event put on by Premarket sponsors to fete attending retail guests had been replaced by boxed dinners that retail attendees could eat in their rooms since the onset of the pandemic.
High Point Market Hot Spot Tours and Style Spotters LIVE! Event Announced

This press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 – High Point Market Style Spotters are set to guide buyers through their favorite showrooms during three days of Hot Spot Tours, Oct. 22-24, followed by Style Spotters LIVE!, the popular Market recap event located in the High Point Theatre, on Oct. 25.
