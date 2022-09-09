Read full article on original website
COLA Fire responds to Meadowfield Elementary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was at the scene of a small fire this morning at Meadowfield Elementary. Officials said crews were on the scene at around 11:15 a.m. after a modem caught fire in a classroom. Investigators said the cause was electrical. Staff and students were...
Soda City Live: LRADAC is bringing Revisiting Credence to town
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Revisiting Creedence is coming to town. They’ll be playing at the Icehouse Amphitheater for LRADAC’S Rock 4 Recovery. The concert supports programs and services of the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, as well as provides financial assistance to people seeking recovery who are uninsured or face financial challenges that prevent them from getting treatment.
Soda City Live: 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association welcomes back its annual Fall Arts and Craft Market Extravaganza. For two days families will be able to enjoy the event and park for free. There will also be a craft show and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Harvest...
Soda City Live: Third Thursday Art Night returns to the Vista
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Third Thursdays in the Vista has returned! It’s a night for local artists to showcase their talents to the community. Several hubs will showcase art within the Vista. Participating businesses include One Eared Cow Glass, Lewis + Clark, Mike Williams Art, Stormwater Studios and the...
Local dealership donates two new trucks to the Salvation Army of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local car dealership is donating two new trucks to The Salvation Army of the Midlands. JT’s Automotive Group donated two box trucks to The Salvation Army to help with their mission to help people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships. “Thank you, JT Gandolfo...
Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
Salvation Army receives donation of trucks from JT’s Automotive Group
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands announced it had received a donation of two new box trucks from JT’s Automotive group. The donation will go to the support of Family Stores and help move donations across the Midlands. JT Gandolfo said of his company’s truck...
Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a 94-year-old, former Allen University professor and police are asking that anyone with information, come forward. Robbie Atkinson was found dead in her home on Calhoun Street in September of 2021. Evidence at the scene showed no...
DSS to host Kinship Care Community Resource Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (DSS) is hosting the Kinship Fair Wednesday. The goal of the fair is to bring together the community. nonprofits and kinship caregivers for a day of appreciation and sharing information and resources, according to officials. Kinship caregivers include grandparents,...
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center isn’t on the job after only two months. Records show Tyrell Deemtrick Cato was active with the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from July 18 until Sept. 9. Cato previously worked at the Kershaw Co. Detention Center until May of this year.
Blythewood awards $100,000 grant for first responder training
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Blythewood announced the award of $100,000 to The Big Red Barn Retreat. The money will go to support Warrior Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes (PATHH) classes. The grant money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The money is intended to help...
FBI launches Midlands college mentoring program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Midlands colleges will soon be able to meet with FBI mentors. The FBI Columbia field office said their program is inspired by the FBI’s Beacon Project. The Beacon Project launched in Huntsville, AL in 2021 to build relationships between the FBI and underrepresented...
Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 1900 block of Dunbar Road. According to Investigators an argument took place between two teens and ended in one of the teens shooting the other. “In the last two days, our Cayce Police Officers...
Richland Two updates security procedures after football game fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is updating its security and safety procedures after a fight ended a football game. On Sept. 9, a fight at the concession stands during the Spring Valley-Ridge View football game halted the game. Multiple teens have been charged in connection to the incident.
Released Orangeburg inmate weighs in on correctional officer shortage
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Administrators are addressing concerns about a shortage of correctional officers at the County Jail. Right now the jail is down 30 to 40 correctional officers from what they would normally employ. A County Administrator did not give the exact number of correctional officers but...
Columbia woman charged with burglary and grand larceny
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Kristen Robinson. Robinson is accused of stealing equipment from a Forest Drive car wash in July. According to officials, Robinson is charged with burglary and grand larceny. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Investigators also...
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Palmetto Pride leads effort to create litter-free football stadiums
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, picture football stadiums after all the fans have left. Often times, they’re full of drink cups, greasy containers, papers, and other leftovers that become nothing but trash. But now, Palmetto Pride is kicking off its annual student program...
Lexington-Richland 5 updates weapon policy to arm members of its security team
IRMO S.C. (WIS) - Three members of Lexington-Richland School District 5′s security team will now be armed with firearms on its campuses. The Lexington-Richland 5 school board voted unanimously to update its weapon policy Monday night. This comes after the first reading of the policy last month. Lexington-Richland 5...
