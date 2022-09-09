South Carolina vs Arkansas football kickoff time, odds, stream, radio, weather

South Carolina enters its SEC season this week with a trip to Arkansas.

The Gamecocks — which defeated Georgia State 35-14 last week — will face the Razorbacks on Saturday for the first time since 2017 . The last time USC visited Arkansas was 2013.

Arkansas jumped to No. 16 on The Associated Press poll after defeating Cincinnati in Week 1.

What channel is the South Carolina game on?

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

When: Noon Saturday (Eastern time)

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (72,000) in Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN.com and WatchESPN app

On-air announce crew : Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 80

Series history: Arkansas leads the series 13-10

Top storylines for the game

SEC opener: Saturday is the first of two consecutive SEC games for South Carolina, and the first in 2022. Facing a ranked opponent for the first time this year, the team is facing an elevated level of competition from its opener against Georgia State.

Another familiar face: For the second week in a row, Shane Beamer is coaching against someone he used to share the sideline with. He and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman coached together at Georgia — Beamer coached the tight ends and special teams while Pittman coached the offensive line.

Compromised Arkansas secondary: Two members of the Razorbacks’ secondary are questionable for Saturday — Myles Slusher and Jalen Catalon . This presents an opportunity for South Carolina’s passing attack.

Special teams dominance: USC scored its final two touchdowns in the opener with blocked punts . While the likelihood of doing that again is low, eyes are on the momentum the South Carolina special teams unit could potentially bring to the game.

Battle in the trenches: Arkansas led the SEC in rushing yards in 2021 and picked up 224 yards in its win against Cincinnati. South Carolina struggled on the ground last week, something the team’s looked at in practice this week. Controlling the pace of the game could go a long way Saturday.

Correcting road woes: South Carolina went 1-4 on the road last season. Getting off to a good start on the road will be a challenge against Arkansas, which went 6-1 at home a year ago.

Saturday weather forecast for Fayetteville, Ark

Fayetteville on Saturday is forecast at a high of 86 degrees with sunny skies. Winds are expected to be calm in the afternoon at 5 mph.

ESPN FPI game prediction

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives South Carolina a 26.6% chance of winning against the Razorbacks on Saturday. ESPN’s Bill Connelly, an analytics guru, predicts Arkansas to win 30-21.

Point spread for USC Gamecocks vs. Arkansas

Arkansas opened as a 9.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The spread has since moved some in South Carolina’s favor, with the Razorbacks now an 8.5-point favorite.

Week 2 SEC college football betting lines

Odds according to VegasInsider consensus.

Saturday, noon: South Carolina vs. Arkansas (-8.5)

Saturday, noon: Missouri vs. Kansas State (-7.5)

Saturday, noon: Alabama (-20) vs. Texas

Saturday, noon: Wake Forest (-13) vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: Tennessee (-6.5) vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: App State vs. Texas A&M (-19)

Saturday, 4 p.m.: Samford vs. Georgia (-52)

Saturday, 7 p.m.: Central Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-34)

Saturday, 7 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Florida (-5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: San Jose State vs. Auburn (-23)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Southern vs. LSU (-47.5)

Saturday, 11 p.m.: Mississippi State (-11) vs. Arizona

Players to watch

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina: Rattler’s first game with USC was better than the numbers indicated, with two interceptions and just one touchdown thrown through the air. The team as a whole struggled to move the ball down the field throughout the game, but showed that it could string together drives at times when needed. It will be worth watching how Rattler performs bounces back against Arkansas after a game with his new targets.

Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina: Brooks delivered some of South Carolina’s best plays against Georgia State, finishing with a team-high 88 receiving yards. His chemistry with Rattler helped the team in a game where advancing the ball proved challenging. A player with just 25 total catches in the previous two seasons, the game against the Razorbacks could give more insight on how often the Gamecocks will utilize Brooks this season.

Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas: The Razorbacks leaned on Sanders’ productivity in the backfield in their opener, and he delivered 117 rushing yards. He was effective in space and helped Arkansas mix up its offensive packages. His effectiveness could dictate the outcome of the game if South Carolina can’t adjust to the running attack from him and KJ Jefferson.

KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas: Jefferson’s dual-threat abilities were on full display against Cincinnati, as he totaled 285 yards of offense and four touchdowns. Jefferson also takes care of the football, throwing just four interceptions in all of 2021. The secondary is the strongest aspect of USC’s defense, so Jefferson’s performance is crucial to the Razorbacks’ hopes to protect their home field.

South Carolina 2022 football schedule

Sept. 3: South Carolina 35, Georgia State 14

Sept. 10: at Arkansas, noon (ESPN)

Sept. 17: vs. Georgia, noon (ESPN)

Sept. 24: vs. Charlotte

Oct. 1: vs. South Carolina State

Oct. 8: at Kentucky

Oct. 22: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 29: vs. Missouri

Nov. 5: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 12: at Florida

Nov. 19: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 26: at Clemson

USC projected depth chart

——OFFENSE——

QB: Spencer Rattler (Luke Doty)

RB: MarShawn Lloyd (Juju McDowell —OR— Christian Beal-Smith)

TE1: Jaheim Bell (Nate Adkins)

TE2: Austin Stogner (Traveon Kenion)

WR1: Xavier Legette —OR—Antwane Wells

WR2: Ahmarean Brown —OR— Dakereon Joyner (Corey Rucker)

WR3: Jalen Brooks —OR— Josh Vann

LT: Jaylen Nichols (Jakai Moore)

LG: Vershon Lee (Trai Jones)

OC: Eric Douglas (Hank Manos)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell)

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Tyshawn Wannamaker)

——DEFENSE——

DE1: Jordan Burch (Tyreek Johnson)

DE2: Jordan Strachan (Gilbert Edmond, Terrell Dawkins)

DT1: Zacch Pickens (Tonka Hemingway)

DT2: Alex Huntley (MJ Webb)

MLB: Mo Kaba (Sherrod Greene)

WLB: Brad Johnson (Debo Williams)

NICK: Cam Smith (David Spaulding)

CB1: Marcellas Dial (Kajuan Banks, Keenan Nelson)

CB2: Darius Rush (O’Donnell Fortune, Emory Floyd)

SS: RJ Roderick — OR — Nick Emmanwori

FS: Devonni Reed (DQ Smith)

——SPECIAL TEAMS——