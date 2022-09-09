Read full article on original website
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Russia's 'most hidden crime' in Ukraine war: Rape of women, girls, men and boys
Ukrainian authorities believe cases of sexual assault by Russian occupiers are vastly underreported. Shame and many factors underlie survivors' unwillingness to report rapes.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Putin Gives Army September Deadline to Take More Ukraine Land: Official
According to a Ukrainian military official, Putin wants his troops to push to the administrative border of the eastern Donetsk region by September 15.
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
How does Russia's war with Ukraine end
Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
Ukraine Army Penetrates Russian Defenses by Over 30 Miles in Offensive—Kyiv
Ukrainian troops are pushing Putin's troops back with a counteroffensive north of Kharkiv, reportedly inflicting heavy losses.
Ukraine Army Successfully Destroys Russian Depot Holding S-300 Missiles Used To Bomb Kharkiv
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed a Russian ammunition depot where S-300 missiles used to bomb Kharkiv oblast are being kept. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the Kyiv army's victory during an address at the end of the 194th day of the war on Monday. The Ukrainian army used M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), sometimes referred to as "God's finger" because of its firepower, to destroy the depot. It was not specified where the Russian ammunition depot was located.
Putin Scrambles to Marshal Russian Forces as Ukraine Army Reaches Border
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scrambling to marshal his forces amid reports that Ukrainian troops are close to the Russian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the Russian leader is in constant contact with top officials within the military and the defense department. "The President is in...
Russia ‘likely to concede area half the size of Wales’ in Ukraine
Russia is likely to continue its surprise retreat from swathes of Ukraine until Kyiv’s forces recapture an area nearly half the size of Wales, Western officials believe. They suspect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops will not try to seize back the lost land around the Kharkiv area and will instead consolidate their firepower in the south.
Ukraine's offensive in the east surprised Russia — and it may be a turning point in the war
The tide appears to have turned. In a development that stunned the watching world as much as the Kremlin, Ukrainian troops have set Russian President Vladimir Putin back on his heels after more than six months of grinding conflict — raising hopes that Kyiv could push on and drive Moscow's invaders out of even more territory.
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
