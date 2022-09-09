ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
How does Russia's war with Ukraine end

Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Destroys Russian Depot Holding S-300 Missiles Used To Bomb Kharkiv

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed a Russian ammunition depot where S-300 missiles used to bomb Kharkiv oblast are being kept. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the Kyiv army's victory during an address at the end of the 194th day of the war on Monday. The Ukrainian army used M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), sometimes referred to as "God's finger" because of its firepower, to destroy the depot. It was not specified where the Russian ammunition depot was located.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia ‘likely to concede area half the size of Wales’ in Ukraine

Russia is likely to continue its surprise retreat from swathes of Ukraine until Kyiv’s forces recapture an area nearly half the size of Wales, Western officials believe. They suspect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops will not try to seize back the lost land around the Kharkiv area and will instead consolidate their firepower in the south.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).

