Dalhart's Yahir Cancino remembered as positive soul

Football is a game built around adversity and resiliency. These lessons can be learned in victory, but some times they must be built through a loss.

Last week, the community of Dalhart, learned all about adversity through a new kind of loss. In the days since they were struck with tragedy, Dalhart has also shown it knows all about resiliency.

On the evening of Sept. 1, the Dalhart junior varsity football team was playing a game against Sundown in Dimmitt. In the fourth quarter, sophomore Yahir Cancino suffered a head injury which led to him being taken to a local hospital.

From there, he was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Roughly 24 hours later, Cancino died from his injuries.

There is still much that isn't known about the events surrounding Cancino's death. What has become very clear in the days since his tragic passing, however, is that his life was filled with joy, laughter and love.

“He was always just a hard worker and a good person to be around," Dalhart sophomore quarterback Kyler Read said. "He was always happy and positive no matter what we were doing or where we were at. ... He was so much fun to be around. There wasn’t a place we could go where we wouldn’t have fun if he was there. He was always putting a smile on somebody’s face and making everybody laugh. He was definitely the funny one of the group. He was awesome."

A story that Dalhart head coach Joey Read and offensive coordinator Kiel Kitchens told about Cancino showed that he was also determined.

Cancino's older brother wore the jersey No. 22 and played running back for the Wolves. Yahir played offensive line in junior high and his first year of high school, but he was determined to be a running back like his brother.

"One day he asked me if he could possibly be a running back, and I told him no," Joey Read said. "We needed him to stay at center and play there because he was special, important and a good player."

Cancino didn't take no for an answer. This past offseason, he committed himself to building his body into that of a running back. It paid off.

"After the offseason coach Kitchens came to me and told me, ‘You better find a new center because he’s going to running back,’" Joey Read said. "So I made arrangements to find a new center."

Kitchens said Cancino never complained about playing center, but he had his mind set on playing running back. He believes Cancino wouldn't have complained either way. He was too upbeat to ever let the negatives come into play.

“He was just a positive kid," Kitchens said. "He was extremely fun to be around. I’m sure he was like any other kid and had bad days, but you just never really noticed if he had a bad day because he always had a good attitude. He was just always happy and fun to be around.”

Joey Read stated that he, Kyler and Kitchens couldn't discuss specifics about Cancino's death.

While death is always a tragedy and the death of a young person even more so, what's happened in the days since his passing has been a testament to both the mark he made during his time, and the type of community that he and all of us live in.

Dalhart announced the cancelation of all sporting events last weekend following Cancino's death.

Not long after, support began flowing in from all across the state. Tweets of "#Yahirstrong" and "#Dalhartstrong" flooded the internet. Schools all across the Panhandle started encouraging students and faculty to wear purple in a show of support for Dalhart and the Cancino family.

A vigil in Yahir's memory was widely attended. Joey Read said that he received messages from coaches that he didn't even know offering their support and condolences. The gesture was not lost on him.

“College coaches are reaching out to me and it’s just been really overwhelming," he said. "It means a lot just to know that Dalhart is supported by coaches in the Panhandle. It’s brought our community closer. Everyone is just wanting to help and do something for his family. It’s just a great feeling to know that there’s that much love in the world, the Panhandle, the coaching realm and everything.”

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for the medical and funeral costs for Cancino. The goal was set at $10,000. As of Thursday afternoon, the amount of donations exceeded $46,200.

“I think it’s really amazing how we all came together as one to support him and his family like this," Kyler Read said. "The schools, other towns in the Panhandle, coaches and everything, it’s just amazing to see how much people care."

Dalhart visited Borger for a volleyball game this past Tuesday, the first sporting event since Cancino's passing. Fans in attendance wore purple while the Bulldogs and Wolves posed afterward with a poster that read "WE LOVE YOU DALHART" in purple and gold lettering.

Valley and Springlake-Earth placed decals of the number 22 on player helmets. A memory walk was organized outside of UMC in Lubbock. T-shirts have been made with all proceeds going to the Cancino family. The support has poured in from all over in many forms, but the one consistency is a message of support for the Texas community of roughly 8,400 people.

"There’s not another place that I’d rather be besides Dalhart, Texas," Kitchens said. I thought that way before a tragedy like this, but after a tragedy like this and seeing the support that the community has poured out to the family and others that were involved just reassures you that you’re in a good place.”

It goes without saying that no amount of money or Twitter support can replace the life of Yahir Cancino. It's fair to also point out that there are still many questions that must be asked and answered about the circumstances surrounding his death. Undoubtedly, the time for that will come and will likely come soon.

Now is the time for mourning and remembrance, however. It's a time to recognize the fond memories and impact that Yahir Cancino left upon those he knew in his short time on earth. Even in death his impact is being felt as the Cancino family made the decision to donate his organs with the hope that they could save another life. One last gift from a young man who gifted so many with his presence in such a short time.

Joey Read hopes that the lessons of Cancino's life end up being the gift that keeps on giving.

“I want these kids to appreciate each other and appreciate life," he said. "Love the sports you play, do the best you can, compete, give your everything, but take the time to stop and look around and appreciate everything you have. Take life one day at a time because life is precious.

"Make sure you hug your mom and dad every day, hug your teammates every day, just appreciate what you have because you never know when God is going to call you. I just really want the kids to appreciate each other and life. Live life to the fullest and have fun, but also be proud of what you have and love each other.”

It's hard to take any positive out of death. Those who knew him best, however, described Cancino as someone who was always positive. In that spirit, perhaps a positive that can be taken is that so many people from so many places have been brought together as a result of this tragedy. In a world more divided than ever, perhaps seeing that we are all capable of being there for one another in the most challenging of circumstances can offer some sort of positivity.

The kind of positivity that Yahir Cancino was all about.