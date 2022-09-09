Another great start to the day, but sunshine is warming us up due to the dry air in place, temperatures this afternoon are in the mid 80s for most locations. Tomorrow and Friday, expect more of the same with sunny, warm days with highs mid and upper 80s. Again, humidity levels are very low, making it feel comfortable, even during the afternoon hours. With no moisture to work with, there is no threat for rain in the forecast.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO