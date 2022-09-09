Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Warm Afternoons, Pleasant Nights, No Rain
DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Most of Alabama will stay dry through the weekend with sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights. A few isolated showers could show up near the Gulf Coast over the weekend, but the rest of the state will be rain-free. Highs will remain in the 86-89 degree range.
alabamawx.com
Dry Days; Heat Levels Rise Next Week
NO RAIN ANYTIME SOON: A dry pattern will persist across Alabama through the weekend with sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights. The only exception is along the immediate Gulf Coast where a few isolated showers could pop up Saturday and Sunday, but even there most places will stay dry. Highs will be in the 86-89 degree range for most places, with lows in the 60s. The average high for Birmingham today is 86.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Tons of Sunshine and Tropical Depression Seven Forms
Another great start to the day, but sunshine is warming us up due to the dry air in place, temperatures this afternoon are in the mid 80s for most locations. Tomorrow and Friday, expect more of the same with sunny, warm days with highs mid and upper 80s. Again, humidity levels are very low, making it feel comfortable, even during the afternoon hours. With no moisture to work with, there is no threat for rain in the forecast.
alabamawx.com
Dry Weather Through Next Week; Warmer Afternoons
DRY DAYS: Dry weather will continue across Alabama thorough the weekend with sunny warm afternoons and clear pleasant nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with lows in the 60s through Sunday as very dry air holds in place. NEXT WEEK: Heat levels crank up a bit...
alabamawx.com
Long Dry Spell Ahead; Warm Days, Pleasant Nights
RAIN-FREE WEATHER: A large mass of dry air covers Alabama and the Deep South this afternoon… with sunshine in full supply temperatures are mostly in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and cool again with lows in the 55-60 degree range for most communities. REST OF THE WEEK...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — South Star Battery Metals announces test drilling at Alabama graphite project
South Star Battery Metals has announced it will begin test drilling this month at its Alabama graphite project. Graphite is an essential material in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The company, based in British Columbia, Canada, has contracted another company for a “maiden diamond (DDH) drilling campaign” in the Ceylon Graphite...
