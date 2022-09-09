What did Yung Gravy, a UW-Madison alum, wear when he performed in Wisconsin? Kwik Trip merch, of course.

What did Yung Gravy wear when he performed in Wisconsin recently? Kwik Trip merch, of course.

On Sunday, the 2017 University of Wisconsin-Madison alum performed at the state's capitol for Taste of Madison.

It might not be Christmas ... or even Christmas in July. But that didn't stop Gravy (aka Matthew Hauri) from sporting a red Kwik Trip Christmas sweater at the show.

And yes, it's everything you're imagining it to be and more, with alternating gas pumps and Christmas trees, and the KT staples that are Glazers, pizza slices and burgers.

I wouldn't describe Sunday's weather as sweater weather, per se, but the math is pretty simple actually:

Gravy is known for loving moms. Moms are known for loving Christmas sweaters. And Wisconsinites are known for loving Kwik Trip. Add it all together? You get Gravy in a KT Christmas sweater in Wisconsin. Boom.

That wasn't all the rapper donned at the show: He also wore a white T-shirt with the beloved convenience store chain's name plastered across the front.

In true Midwestern fashion, the Minnesota native shared — well, I guess more like threw — bananas and cereal into the crowd.

"There's a whole mob of people on shoulders," Gravy said in a video posted to TikTok. "One of y'all (is) gonna catch this. You all got good sports teams here. I believe in you."

And if you thought this couldn't get any more Wisconsin, the stage Gravy was performing on? Presented by Festival Foods.

On Thursday, Kwik Trip shared pics of Gravy performing in their apparel on Instagram and captioned 'em:

"Yung Gravy throwing bananas while wearing the Christmas merch we sent him (banana boxers not pictured) at his Madison show that was sponsored by Festival Foods is peak midwest culture."

Peak Midwest culture, indeed.

Yung Gravy will perform at the Rave in November

Gravy will be back in Wisconsin on Nov. 26 to perform at the Rave's Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee with bbno$ for "Baby Gravy, The Tour."

Before graduating college, Gravy signed with Universal Music Group imprint Republic Records, according to a Wisconsin Alumni Association profile on him. In addition to singles and EPs, he's put out three albums since then.

In recent months, Gravy's "Betty (Get Money)" — a play off of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" (Yes, of the Rickrolling internet sensation) — has been taking TikTok by storm. Previously, his hit "oops!" was the track that accompanied a viral dance on the app.

"Betty (Get Money)" made its Billboard Hot 100 chart debut at No. 68 in July. As of Sept. 8, it was at No. 33.

Music isn't the only thing that's had Gravy making headlines as of late.

In August, Gravy took Sheri Nicole Easterling, the mother of uber-famous TikToker Addison Rae, to the MTV Video Music Awards.

In a video posted to TikTok, Sunday's Madison crowd is heard chanting: "Sheri! Sheri! Sheri!"

Gravy's response? "Baby, I got love for Sheri."

