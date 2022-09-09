Cheyenne Transit Program to test drive new routes

CHEYENNE – Looking to bounce back from COVID-related limitations, the Cheyenne Transit Program hopes a new plan will help bus service in the Capital City better serve its residents.

CTP ceased running its regular routes during the pandemic in favor of on-demand service, which could be requested by riders either through a smartphone app or by calling the transit office. And while the program's director says the on-demand service has largely been a success, she and Cheyenne's mayor say they also believe it's important to reinstate route-based service.

For the past three weeks, CTP has been trying out the first part of a new fixed-route system, developed by Jording and consultants using heat maps of ridership. It runs on Lincolnway to Central/Warren avenues, then over to Dell Range Boulevard.

With all three planned phases implemented, there would be four fixed routes based on, and likely further adjusted to, ridership demand.

Another goal of the new routes would be less time on the bus than on pre-pandemic fixed routes. The current average ride time is 13.84 minutes, which Jording said was not happening with the former fixed routes.

"The old route system – did it work? Yes. People could ride the bus. But it took you way too long to get from" point A to point B because of the way the routes were structured, Jording said.

She said the pause on fixed-route service during the pandemic was the perfect time to rethink what Cheyenne's bus routes looked like. This led to the 2022 Cheyenne Transit Development Plan , which Jording expects will be completed by the end of year.

Ridership 'not great'

Jording said it's averaging 26 to 28 riders per day, which she said is "not great." But she noted that CTP has not yet done any kind of mass publicity of the new route, which they plan to do soon.

Still, as a whole, the transit system averaged 83 new riders per month between January and July, Jording said.

She said public transit ridership steadily decreased in Cheyenne, along with most municipalities across the country, throughout the pandemic. People "don't need transportation like they needed it before," the director said. "The pandemic changed us, as a whole, and so what people need and want is totally different than what we gave them" previously.

The transit program moved to on-demand service because it was "the only way we could limit the number of people on a bus at one time" while social distancing requirements were in place, Jording said.

Once those were lifted by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, CTP didn't have enough staff to reinstate the routes, Jording said. No positions were lost because of the pandemic, she said. But during that time, they did lose some people to retirement, some didn't want to work during the pandemic, and others said they would not wear a mask while working and decided to leave their jobs.

"We didn't replace them because of how we were providing service. We didn't need them at that time," Jording said.

A new federal licensing requirement also added more barriers to receiving a commercial driver's license, the director said, meaning a longer training period before new drivers can start jobs.

Several of CTP's vehicles are also currently out of service, with vital parts on backorder for lengthy periods of time.

Looking forward

Because of these issues, the transit director said it's hard to put a timeline on when each phase might be implemented.

"It'll depend on vehicles. It'll depend on drivers. It'll depend on money," she said. "The funding is not so much an issue, because we're still getting our grant funding. The city is still supporting us 100%, the county is still supporting us, the state is still supporting us. That's not as much of an issue as it is that it's taking three years to get replacement vehicles."

Jording said seniors and people with disabilities are a big part of those served by CTP buses, but it also serves a large number of people who don't fit into either of those categories.

A public meeting on the plan was held Aug. 31, both in person and via Zoom. About 20 members of the public attended that meeting, which Jording called "the best attended public meeting" of her career.

While she's certainly heard some complaints from residents during the pandemic about the loss of fixed-route service, she thinks that kind of sentiment has only been about 10% of the total feedback.

About 90% of the comments she hears about the on-demand service is that it's "better than it was before," and "don't take it away," Jording said. On the app, ratings for on-demand rides are 98% positive, she said.

Still, a certain segment of past, current or potential riders also wants to be able to rely on predictable bus routes.

"There's places people need to go, and they need to be able to count on a bus and not have to call each time," Mayor Patrick Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "So, I'm excited about this new evolution. We're probably going to have to spend a little bit of time to try it for a while, see what works, and modify it until we finally get it to where it works for everybody."