Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Boston to host roller skating party on the Greenway
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dust off your roller blades, Boston!. The City of Boston’s Boston Together Again Initiative is inviting the public to a free two-day roller skating party on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, at the corner of Atlantic Ave. and High Street. The party, featuring a local DJ, will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
whdh.com
Michelle Wu cuts ribbon on $15 million library renovation
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the completion and reopening of the Boston Public Library’s Special Collections department, a $15 million renovation project. The collection is home to several rare books and historic artifacts Wu said she was happy to see the historic...
whdh.com
Solve It 7: A Dying Wish
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. It has been a heartbreaking year for...
whdh.com
You can smell the ‘World’s Stinkiest Sock’ with Rachel Dratch at Fenway Park. Here’s how.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Those with noses of steel are invited to smell what Lysol is calling the World’s Stinkiest Sock outside of Fenway Park, and will be joined by Boston native Rachel Dratch. Scientists have teamed up to develop a synthetic formula that emulates the smell of an ultra-stinky...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
7NEWS sources: Northeastern explosion investigated as a hoax
BOSTON (WHDH) - An incident at Northeastern University that was reported as a detonation is now being investigated as a hoax, 7NEWS sources said. FBI agents and the Boston Police Bomb Squad scoured Holmes Hall for hours after the incident was first reported Tuesday, sending a 45-year-old staff member to the hospital with what was described as a minor hand injury.
whdh.com
Boston Claims Undercount In 2020 Population Census
SEPT. 13, 2022…..Boston is challenging the 2020 U.S. Census results, arguing that the count of 675,647 people does not account for effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that significant segments of the city’s college student and foreign-born populations and individuals in correctional facilities were undercounted. Mayor Michelle Wu...
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
whdh.com
Victim recovering after stabbing in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A fight involving two people led to a stabbing in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Marion Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday where the alleged scuffle took place. Police believe one of the parties involved in the fight stabbed...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Fall Feel Incoming!
Brace yourself! Fall will be returning to New England tomorrow whether you’re ready or not! You’ll feel it out the door tomorrow morning as temperatures tonight fall down to the 50s in most towns. But it only gets more fall like from there. But again, it’s September so...
whdh.com
Boston Police issue warning on drink spiking for college students
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have issued a warning on drink spiking, reminding college students in the city to be aware when they go out. Boston Police said they’ve seen a lot of social media posts from people saying they’re victims of drink spiking and they want victims to come forward and report those incidents.
whdh.com
Shooting in Mattapan leaves one person seriously injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the street around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, blocking off lanes by Landor Road as officers collected evidence. Suffolk County...
whdh.com
Crews contain 3-alarm fire at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders were able to contain a fire burning at a high school construction site in Worcester Monday afternoon, according to officials. Flames could be seen burning in the area of the Doherty Memorial High School in the city’s Newton Square neighborhood around 3 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
MBTA: 82% of Orange Line work complete, future shutdowns on the table
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA leadership said they are optimistic Orange Line service will resume on Monday, Sept. 19, when the rail line’s 30-day shutdown comes to an end. The project has gone so smoothly, in fact, that future shutdowns are on the table. General Manager Steve Poftak gave an...
whdh.com
Car crashes over embankment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that went over an embankment on Route 133 in Georgetown early this morning has left two people with serious injuries. At 1:37 a.m. patrols responded to a single car crash into the woodline on Route 133 west near the I-95 overpass in Georgetown. Police said there were four people in the vehicle. Two victims with serious injuries were transported by a medical helicopter to local hospitals. The wreckage was pulled onto a tow truck. Police said crash reconstruction and crime scene also responded to the scene.
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
whdh.com
Local family asks for help to find missing puppy from Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A local family is asking for the public’s help to find their 15-week-old puppy who might be in danger after he was stolen from the family’s home in Mattapan. Neighbors said they saw a man steal the family’s puppy, named Q, off the porch of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire by Doherty High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking residents to avoid Highland Street as crews respond to a fire in the area of Doherty High School. The City of Worcester tweeted out a traffic advisory at 3:25 p.m., asking drivers to avoid the high school in the city’s Newton Square neighborhood.
whdh.com
MBTA workers tell oversight committee transit system leaders are ignoring issues on the T
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers told a state oversight committee Wednesday that the transit system’s leaders are ignoring issues on the T, saying they’ve raised concerns but felt nothing was done. Bus driver Toni Hobbs said she and her co-workers often have suggestions to make the MBTA better...
whdh.com
You can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated this weekend. Here’s how.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians who get vaccinated this weekend could walk away $75 richer. Boston Public Health and CIC Health are co-hosting the B Healthy Back-to-School COVID-19 vaccination event. The event, which will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Stadium, will feature $75 Visa gift cards and backpack giveaways for those who get vaccinated, free food, games, haircuts and more.
whdh.com
Acton-Boxborough students shelter in place for 2 hours after gun threat
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton-Boxborough Regional High School students sheltered in place for about two hours after school officials received reports of a gun in the school. School Superintendent Peter Light said that students returned to class shortly before 1 p.m. after the tip was deemed unfounded. Earlier in the...
Comments / 0