GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that went over an embankment on Route 133 in Georgetown early this morning has left two people with serious injuries. At 1:37 a.m. patrols responded to a single car crash into the woodline on Route 133 west near the I-95 overpass in Georgetown. Police said there were four people in the vehicle. Two victims with serious injuries were transported by a medical helicopter to local hospitals. The wreckage was pulled onto a tow truck. Police said crash reconstruction and crime scene also responded to the scene.

GEORGETOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO