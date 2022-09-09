Report for America is helping the Journal Sentinel expand environmental coverage. But we need your help, too.

When you picture Wisconsin, setting aside our sports teams, you probably see green and blue.

Green as in the fields and forests, from the Driftless Region in western Wisconsin to the towering pines of Up North. Blue as in the waters of our Great Lakes, but also the sky over thousands of inland lakes, rivers and streams.

From camping to hunting, hiking to canoeing, we know that the environment plays a key role in the lives of state residents, who want coverage of places to go and things to do, but also want to know about threats to the environment, from harmful PFAS chemicals to algae blooms in Green Bay to invasive species in Lake Michigan.

And, of course, they want to know what government and other groups are doing to address those concerns.

That's where our journalists come in.

Through the national Report for America program, we welcomed two new reporters in June, both of whom are focused on the environment: Madeline Heim has a special focus on the Mississippi River basin, while Caitlin Looby is focused on the Great Lakes.

They join Laura Schulte , who from our Madison bureau covers myriad environmental issues and the Department of Natural Resources, among other state departments.

Report for America places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. It’s hard to overstate the positive difference Report for America has made in helping shore up local news coverage, a critical part of the foundation of democracy in this country.

In Milwaukee, it allowed us two years ago to improve our coverage of underserved communities, when we brought on Jessica Rodriguez and Sarah Volpenhein . The two joined an expanded Justice & Equity team, now under editor Chris Ramirez.

With the latest additions, we have been able to regain our strength and focus on the environment, a vital topic for our readers and an area where we have a legacy of great reporting, particularly on threats to the Great Lakes. Former reporter Dan Egan used his special reports for the Journal Sentinel to write his best-selling book: " The Death and Life of the Great Lakes. "

Heim came to us from the Post-Crescent in Appleton, where she covered health and science and was an anchor of our coverage of COVID-19. She is part of a cohort of RFA journalists focused on the Mississippi River basin, a framework that allows the stories to be shared across news organizations up and down the river.

She has written about how the watershed has long lacked the organized support that the Great Lakes have had , about a proposed international "dark sky" park in the Driftless Region and how Wisconsin cities are part of an international effort to rank heat waves based on risk .

Looby is a former freelance journalist who holds a doctorate in biology from the University of California, Irvine.

She worked on the Mississippi River vs. Great Lakes story , as well as pieces about what algae blooms in cold Lake Superior are telling us , how there is more support for addressing climate change than people think , and the voice behind Lake Superior (or at least the lake's noted Twitter account) .

Community support needed for these positions

One of the requirements from Report for America is that host newsrooms raise local dollars to match its donation in a partnership that funds the reporters’ salaries. This provides an opportunity for readers who want to directly support this quality local journalism. The community has been wonderfully generous in supporting and expanding this work.

At the Journal Sentinel, that support has allowed us to bring Volpenhein fully onto our staff, and to support Rodriguez, Heim and Looby.

There are three other Report for America reporters in USA TODAY NETWORK newsrooms in Wisconsin: Frank Vaisvilas , who covers Indigenous communities at the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Madison Lammert , who covers early childhood education and child care in Wisconsin at the Post-Crescent in Appleton, and Danielle DuClos , who covers K-12 education for the Press-Gazette.

