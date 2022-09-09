Florest plans to make RMHC bigger, better

Annmarie Florest is stepping into the lead role at Range Mental Health Center Inc. at a time of growing mental health needs.

“I think they've pretty drastically increased,” Florest said of mental health issues. “We've seen a pretty significant increase in our crisis response calls to the schools. We certainly with staffing challenges have struggled just to meet the needs of the kids in general.”

Florest this week was named Range Mental Health Center chief executive officer.

Florest has worked at Range Mental Health Center since 2018 as an outpatient therapist and clinical director.

Since mid-April, she's been serving as interim chief executive officer.

“It's very exciting,” Florest said. “Our team has risen to the challenges and everybody is working together to move things forward. There's a lot of really positive synergies happening in all our programs and all our buildings. It's pretty fun to see.”

Florest's appointment comes at a time when the need for mental health services is increasing and as the agency is simultaneously moving to make changes, improvements, and complete a Community Behavioral Health Clinic certification aimed at improving standards and access for people.

“At this point, we're looking at really expanding access to get people in the door quickly,” Florest said. “And we're intensively recruiting to staff up as much as possible to provide the level of care that everybody needs.”

Founded in 1961, Range Mental Health Center became the first rural community mental health center in the United States. Among its services, the center provides psychiatric, chemical dependency and crisis stabilization services to more than 5,000 adults, children, and families each year in northern St. Louis County.

Tom Krause, Range Mental Health Center board president, said board members have trust that Florest will move Range Mental Health Center in a positive direction.

“We have trust in her that operations will continue to improve, that services for clients will increase and we will be better financially,” Krause said in a news release. “She has demonstrated that she has the leadership skills and qualities to make it all possible.”

Range Mental Health Center for more than 60 years has provided comprehensive integrated behavioral health care services to people of all ages in northeastern Minnesota.

Range Mental Health Center has facilities in Virginia, Hibbing and Ely.

It also has a mobile crisis team and staff on-site at Iron Range schools.

Increased mental health issues have exacerbated across-the-board with people of all ages in the past few years, Florest said.

“I think people certainly who may have had mild underlying mental heath issues going into the pandemic saw them really increase as we moved through the pandemic,” Florest said. “I think the isolation and coming out of isolation have been a challenge for people, just kind of continually adjusting to that. We've definitely seen an increase for sure.”

That's brought additional work to Range Mental Health Center, Florest said.

However, Range Mental Health Center is experiencing success in hiring and maintaining staff, she said.

“We actually have seen a pretty significant increase in staff, including a few people who have returned to the agency after leaving,” Florest said.

With additional staffing and the Community Behavioral Health Clinic certification, plans are to get bigger and better, Florest said.

“We're going to do both,” Florest said. “There are some things we need to add or expand with the certification process and I think there are other things we really see as our responsibility to get bigger and better to serve people in our communities.”

Gayle Dibley, Range Mental Health Center board member, said Florest's experience, knowledge, drive to learn, and calm, compassionate demeanor, make her an outstanding leader.

“We are excited that she's willing to assume the responsibilities,” Dibley said. “Her philosophy of teamwork and her efforts in building the teamwork within the RMHC family of employees is so very important.”

Florest is native of Mounds View who attended college at the University of Minnesota Duluth and University of Wisconsin-Superior.

She holds a Bachelor of Social Work with a minor in psychology from Metropolitan State University, a Master's of Social Work with a Clinical Practice Focus from the University of Minnesota, for 17 years was director of operations for People, Inc., the largest non-profit mental health provider in Minnesota, and for a year was a social worker at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.