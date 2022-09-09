Buhl council supports ambulance service upgrade

BUHL — The City of Buhl and its ambulance provider are looking to enhance services offered to residents and guests in its service area.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday the council voted unanimously to approve Essentia Health EMS to make an application to the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) to upgrade its service in Buhl from a basic life support (BLS) a part-time advanced life support (ALS) ambulance service, Pervenanze said via email.

“Upgrading to part-time ALS service and being able to provide this high level of care in partnership with Essentia Health EMS is another added benefit for our residents,” Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said via email. “There are so many small and rural ambulance services that are struggling for a variety of reasons just to provide basic services. Buhl is fortunate that we are in a position to offer more for our residents.”

Pervenanze on Wednesday said there would be no increase to the city as a result of the upgrade.

Letters of support for the ambulance service upgrade were obtained from Essentia Health Virginia and the Arrowhead EMS Association.

A BLS model ambulance service is staffed by EMTs, and has limitations to the services it can provide compared to an ALS model that is staffed by EMTs and paramedics, according to information found in the agenda packet.

Pervenanze said the city owns the ambulance license, so approval of the council is required to submit the application to the EMSRB. The upgrade in ambulance service would not impact the amount the city pays to Essentia Health EMS, according to Pervenanze.

It’s uncertain when the EMSRB Board will make a determination on the application. An attempt to contact Essenta EMS Senior Director Joe Newton on Wednesday via phone regarding the application was unsuccessful.

In February Buhl went out for proposals for an ambulance service provider as Meds-1, its former provider of about four years, notified the city it wanted to cease operations in the city. Meds-1 agreed to provide service until the city found a new ambulance service provider.

An agreement reached between the City of Buhl and Essentia Health EMS, effective April 22, requires the city to pay Essentia Health EMS $1 each year on the anniversary of the effective date of the contract, which automatically renews for a five-year period.

The council earlier this year had approved a five-year building lease agreement between the city and Essentia Health EMS for an ambulance garage building at 201 Forest St. There is no charge for the first two years of the agreement, and the two parties are to mutually agree on a monthly payment amount, if any, for the final three years.

Essentia EMS is responsible for staffing to meet the minimum Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) staffing requirements, dispatching, providing a licensed physician to provide medical direction for the ambulance service, and provide insurances, and has the exclusive right to bill for all services provided, according to its agreement with the city.

The Essentia Health EMS Buhl roster consists of six EMTS, two community paramedics and two paramedics, according to a copy of the roster that accompanied the application.

If the ALS license upgrade is granted, it states in the original agreement that Essentia EMS shall determine, in its sole discretion, what type of ambulance services are provided, i.e. BLS or ALS at any given time. Essentia EMS agrees to station one full-equipped and functioning ambulance at the Buhl Ambulance facility, and to mark the ambulance usually stationed in Bul to reflect that the ambulance is stationed in the city.

Essentia also agrees to equip the ambulance with communication devices, medical equipment, medicine and supplies and other machines, devices and equipment as may be required to conform with all applicable laws, regulations, standards of care, ordinances (other than those ordinances adopted by the city) and EMSRB requirements. In addition, it states that Essentia EMS will provide all medicines and other medical supplies required, in Essentia EMS’s reasonable judgment to provide the BLS or ALS, as applicable.

Essentia EMS may terminate the agreement by providing the city a written notice six months in advance, it states. It goes on to say that in the event the agreement is terminated, Essentia EMS agrees to collaborate with the city to develop a transition plan for the city to resume control and operation of the EMS service.

The city council also took up the following other matters on Tuesday.

• Approved a variance request from Mark and Karen Lamourea to exceed a nine foot height wall height for an accessory structure in a 3 to 2 vote with Councilor Carol Pastore and Councilor John Markas voting in opposition.

• Approved a gambling application from the Buhl Curling CLub to conduct a raffle in conjunction with the All Class Committee.

• Accepted a donation of $360 from the Buhl/Kinney Senior Citizen Center to purchase a bench in memory of Rudy Krueger.

• Accepted a donation from William Hertzfeldt for the city banners.