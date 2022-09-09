ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry: A fond farewell

By By John Barry
 6 days ago

Thirty-three years.

That’s how long I’ve covered local sports for The Gazette, including the last year as the sports editor. Sometimes I wonder whether that’s a complete fluke or it was truly meant to be.

Your thoughts on that matter are probably a direct reflection of how you’ve felt about my weekly Packer picks.

But to me, when I wrestle with those facts, I think about two things. The first—the fluke side of the equation—is that somehow a kid with a TV and film degree from the University of Wisconsin wound up making a career out of journalism. The second is that after spending my childhood watching my father dedicate his life to sports and the community, it makes complete sense that I found a different kind of way to go down a similar path.

My passion for local sports will endure, and I’m happy that they will remain a part of my professional life (more on that at a later time). But this column will be my last as a sports editor/reporter for The Gazette.

Perhaps it is fitting that the final game I cover will be the Battle for Monterey Rock, when Parker and Craig play football tonight down at Monterey Stadium. That rivalry has produced some of my favorite moments over the last three-plus decades.

With that in mind, how about a stroll down memory lane to some of the other most memorable times…

The individual and team state championships I’ve covered would be a list long enough to write a book. State titles came fast and furious starting with Mike Gregory’s Edgerton High baseball team winning the Division B state title in 1990 and culminating with Milton’s magical run to the Division 1 state baseball title this past spring. I wasn’t sure anyone would outlast me on the prep scene, but Gregory has. He’s not only a great coach but also a great friend.

Programs aren’t always defined by wins and losses, but my two most favorite programs to cover over 30-plus years were Janesville Craig baseball under Bob Suter and Vic Herbst, and Janesville Parker girls basketball under Tom Klawitter. They both stood out for one obvious reason: All they did was win.

Klawitter put Parker on the map thanks to state titles in 1993, 2000 and 2001. I was living out of state during the 1993 championship season when Jennah Burkholder and the Vikings defeated Angie Murphy’s Middleton Cardinals in front of a record-setting crowd at the UW Field House in Madison, but I was front and center for the Mistie Bass years from 1999-2002. Between the light show that accompanied every home game, a top-10 national ranking, Klawitter’s patented cowboy boots and the mystique of Mistie, the Vikings were the talk of the state. I remember sitting courtside at a holiday tournament in Milwaukee in 2000 with the late Pat Summitt on my left and Geno Auriemma to my right.

Bass remains the only three-time state player of the year, but she had plenty of help during Parker’s championship runs. I still get a big smile on my face every time I run into Angie Somerville (Brown) and Alyx Stalheim (Brandenburg) because those two bailed Bass out in the 2001 state title game when Stevens Point’s Janel McCarville neutralized Bass in the post. Stalheim had seven points and six rebounds in the title game while Somerville hit two huge jumpers late.

And in my time, no program has ever had the longevity of success that Craig baseball has. Suter and Herbst have at least a million Big Eight Conference titles between them, and both won state titles while I was covering the team—Suter in 1998 and Herbst in 2015.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Joe Dye’s Parker football program that went from Big Eight laughingstock to Big Eight powerhouse, winning conference titles in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2006 and producing all-state players Cas Prime, Nick Nolte, Taylor Edwards, Harold Lloyd, Adam Vesterfelt and Matthew McCulloch.

And speaking of McCulloch, he won three Division III national titles playing football for UW-Whitewater. I was on hand in Roanoke, Virginia, for two of them.

My list of people to thank is about as long as my list of state championship teams and athletes I’ve covered. The list starts with former Gazette sports editor Dave Wedeward, who took a chance on a young kid fresh out of college in 1987 that had zero background in journalism. Wedeward remains the most knowledgeable and informative person I know.

I’ve had too many co-workers in the sports department to count, but the late John McPoland, Tom Miller and former sports editor Eric Schmoldt made my job a whole lot easier. This past year as sports editor wouldn’t have been possible without the help of The Gazette’s all-everything Tim Seeman, who is the glue to this paper’s daily operations.

Parker athletic directors Dye and Clayton Kreger, along with Craig’s Monte Phillips and Ben McCormick have been a pleasure to work with, and I look forward to continuing those relationships in my new job at Big Radio.

And who gets the most credit for a 33-year career that has brought so many great memories? My dad, the late Dale Barry, who is and always will be my hero. And it’s his words of wisdom that I take with me onto my next endeavor: “You never know if you’ll get another chance, so swing for the fences.”

Comments / 0

Janesville, WI
The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties.

