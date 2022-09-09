Mississippi State football vs. Arizona: Scouting report, score prediction

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has a difficult task ahead when it takes on Arizona and quarterback Jayden de Laura. Mike Leach is considered a quarterback guru by some, so his praise for an opposing quarterback isn’t taken lightly.

But when it comes to de Laura, Leach’s respect extends beyond his words.

“I recruited him and signed him at Washington State,” Leach said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “I think a lot of him. I think he’s a good player.”

De Laura started his career with the Cougars, though Leach departed for Mississippi State in 2019 before the three-star prospect arrived in Pullman.

He started all four games for WSU in 2020 where he went 78-of-129 (60.5%) for 886 yards and five touchdowns. He was the Pac-12’s offensive freshman of the year the following season.

The momentum carried into his Arizona debut last weekend. He threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 38-20 win at San Diego State.

“He’s got quick feet,” Leach said. “The ball comes off his hands quickly. He’s accurate.”

Mississippi State defense vs. Arizona offense

De Laura’s favorite target is Jacob Cowing. The junior receiver, who transferred from UTEP, caught eight passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in his Arizona debut.

An Arizona native, Cowing was a two-star prospect. After leading the Miners in receiving yards the three seasons he was there, he's the top guy MSU needs to watch Saturday (10 p.m., FS1).

“You try to keep him off balance and mess with the leverage a lit bit,” Leach said.

Mississippi State was able to disrupt Memphis’ offense in Week 1 and create pressure on sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan. Doing so against de Laura will be tougher with his quick release.

"It's very important for the D line to get pressure and get in his face," MSU defensive lineman Cameron Young said.

Arizona defense vs. Mississippi State offense

Arizona tries to disguise its defensive schemes, but MSU junior running back Dillon Johnson doesn’t expect it to be anything the Bulldogs haven’t seen.

“We really don’t know what they’re coming out with,” Johnson said. “We have a good idea. We think they’re going to drop eight, as usual like most teams. They play a lot of man, too… I doubt they’re going to do that.”

Johnny Nansen is in his first season as Arizona’s defensive coordinator after spending the last two seasons coaching UCLA’s defensive line. Nansen’s unit helped guide UCLA to the Pac-12’s second-best rush defense, allowing just 124.2 yards per game.

Nansen’s pass defense will be tested against Leach after San Diego State only attempted 16 passes for 62 yards. MSU's Will Rogers threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1.

Special teams

Leach’s goal is to not kick field goals. He didn’t have to as MSU scored a touchdown on seven of 13 drives last week.

The threat of Lideatrick Griffin’s return game continues to be a weapon for MSU. Memphis kicked a touchback on three of four kickoffs. The one the Tigers let Griffin return, he took 37 yards.

Prediction

Mississippi State 38 Arizona 20: Arizona isn’t the same team that won one game the last two seasons, but it’s not ready to upset an SEC opponent. Mississippi State knows the importance of winning its nonconference games with the difficult schedule ahead. The Bulldogs will pull away in the second half.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.