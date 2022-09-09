ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football vs. Furman: Here's our score prediction, scouting report

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
Clemson football is an overwhelming favorite to continue its dominance against in-state rival Furman Saturday when the Tigers play host to the FCS Paladins on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (3:30 p.m., ACC Network).

The 44.5-point spread isn’t lost on Furman coach Clay Hendrix, who watched Clemson’s 41-10 victory against Georgia Tech on Labor Day night.

“Saw kind of what you thought you’d see,” Hendrix said. “Totally different opponent. Great, great program. Just don’t have any weaknesses. We will have to play exceptionally well to have a chance…but that’s what we plan on doing.”

Here’s what to know about the matchup and a score prediction:

Clemson remains unbeaten vs. FCS

Clemson is 36-0 against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents since the NCAA formed the division prior to the 1978 season.

The Tigers have outscored FCS foes by an average margin of 42.2 to 6.7. Only one FCS opponent has finished within double digits of Clemson – Wofford, which lost 35-27 in 2011. Furman’s closest game against Clemson since 1978 came in 2003 in an 11-point defeat, 28-17.

Clemson, Furman share title tradition

Both the Tigers and Paladins have claimed national titles in football. Clemson won its first national championship in 1981, then added titles under Coach Dabo Swinney in 2016 and 2018. The Tigers rolled past Furman 48-7 to open the 2018 season, which remains the most recent meeting between the teams.

Furman lost to Clemson 23-3 in the second game of the 1988 season, but the Paladins promptly won 12 of their final 13 games en route to the football program’s first and only national title.

Furman tight end poses a challenge

Furman tight end Ryan Miller is among the best in the country and would be a difficult cover for any opponent. A 6-foot-2, 221-pound fifth-year standout, Miller is a two-time, first-team All-Southern Conference selection who has 16 career touchdown receptions – a Furman record for tight ends.

Miller got the 2022 season off to a good start on Sept. 1, hauling in a 33-yard pass to notch the Paladins' first touchdown of the season in Furman's 52-0 win against North Greenville.

Clemson, Furman rife with connections

Clemson and Furman are separated by about 30 miles, so it’s not surprising there have been numerous connections between the schools’ football programs over the years, including four on the current staffs. Furman defensive backs coach Corico Wright is a former Clemson linebacker who played under Swinney from 2009 to 2012.

Clemson’s current football support staff includes three members who played at Furman – Robbie Caldwell (Director of High School Relations), Mike Dooley (Director of Football Administration and Player Personnel) and Jordan Sorrells (Senior Director of Recruiting and Player Development).

Clemson football vs. Furman score prediction

Clemson 45, Furman 10: The outmanned Paladins would have to play a perfect game to keep this one close, and it’s difficult to envision that happening. Clemson, which has won 31 in a row against Furman, simply has too much talent and depth to allow the Paladins to hang around for long.

