As a Detroit Lions fan I am allowed to observe that it must suck to support the New York Jets because outside of two weird Mark Sanchez years it's been a barren wasteland. It must also suck on some level to coach the team despite the millions of dollars in compensation that comes with the gig because the franchise serves as a very juicy butt for jokes. So on one hand it's very understandable that Robert Saleh is fed-up with being a punching bag for the media after serving as a punching bag for other teams on Sunday. On the other hand it's worth wondering what the hell's he thinking ramping up a war in that market by informing everyone's he "taking receipts" on critics.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO