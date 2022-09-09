ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big Lead

Roundup: Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio Dating; Emmy Ratings Hit New Low; T.J. Watt Avoids Surgery

Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook claims ... Republicans rip Lindsey Graham's abortion bill ... Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace ... Stocks plummet after worse than expected inflation report ... Ukrainians in reclaimed towns describe Russian disarray ... U.S. official says the Russians are in trouble ... Twitter investors back Elon Musk's takeover bid ... Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are dating ...10 things the cameras missed at the Emmys ... Emmy ratings hit a record low ... Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91 ... Colts cut Rodrigo Blankenship ... T.J. Watt avoids pec surgery, out six weeks ... Aces win Game 2 of WNBA Finals ... Aaron Judge hits 56th, 57th home runs ... Robert Sarver suspended by NBA for one year, fined $10 million ...
The Big Lead

Russell Wilson Badgered Broncos Teammates Until They Yelled 'Run' or 'Pass' to Help Their Defense

The Denver Broncos lost their first game of the season on Monday in a game that had an ending we will be talking about all season. With a minute remaining, coach Nathaniel Hackett took the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands and put it in the feet of kicker Brandon McManus. Maybe that's because no one was on the sideline yelling yelling "run" or "pass," as they were when the Denver defense was on the field. As you can see in this clip, that's because Russell Wilson was demanding they do just that. Russell Wilson demanded the #Broncos sideline will...
The Big Lead

What the Hell Is Robert Saleh Talking About?

As a Detroit Lions fan I am allowed to observe that it must suck to support the New York Jets because outside of two weird Mark Sanchez years it's been a barren wasteland. It must also suck on some level to coach the team despite the millions of dollars in compensation that comes with the gig because the franchise serves as a very juicy butt for jokes. So on one hand it's very understandable that Robert Saleh is fed-up with being a punching bag for the media after serving as a punching bag for other teams on Sunday. On the other hand it's worth wondering what the hell's he thinking ramping up a war in that market by informing everyone's he "taking receipts" on critics.
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

