SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The offseason story for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers focused on the change at quarterback. One week into the season, the transition seems to be going a little bit smoother in Seattle than in San Francisco. Geno Smith fared well in his first game since the Seahawks traded franchise icon Russell Wilson, besting him in an emotional season-opening win. Trey Lance didn’t fare nearly as well in a surprising opening loss for San Francisco at Chicago, adding a little bit of urgency to this Week 2 meeting between the 49ers (0-1) and Seahawks (1-0).

24 MINUTES AGO