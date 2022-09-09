Read full article on original website
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Borussia Dortmund - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Arsenal pushing to agree new deals with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli & William Saliba
Arsenal are working hard to tie Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba down to new contracts.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as Hernandez & Sane strike
Player ratings from Bayern Munich's 2-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona in Group C.
Man Utd confirm 25-player Premier League squad for 2022/23 season
Manchester United's 25-player squad for the first half of the Premier League season has been confirmed.
Rafael Leao: AC Milan confirm approach from Chelsea
Paolo Maldini has confirmed AC Milan rejected an approach from Chelsea for Rafael Leao.
NYCFC hope to 'reset' their season in Campeones Cup, says Cushing
NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing is hoping to use Wednesday's Campeones Cup clash with Atlas as a chance to 'reset' his side's crumbling season. The reigning MLS Cup champions go head-to-head with Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones at Yankee Stadium on a run of just one win and five points in their last 10 matches.
MLS・
FIFA 23: All 5 Star skillers in Ultimate Team
The top 5-star skillers on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team have been revealed.
Champions League roundup 13/9/22: Bayern triumph over Lewandowski, Liverpool nick late win
The roundup of action from Tuesday's Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA rating history
Cristiano Ronaldo's rating evolution in EA Sports' FIFA games.
Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger reckons his former side have a chance of winning this season's Premier League title.
Barcelona set to wear controversial white away kit for 2023/24 season
Barcelona look likely to wear an all white away kit for 2023/24 - causing controversy because of the similarities to Real Madrid.
Chelsea to announce new Stamford Bridge WSL match as West Ham clash rearranged for Kingsmeadow
Chelsea's postponed opening fixture of the 2022/23 WSL season against West Ham has been rearranged to be played at Kingsmeadow instead of Stamford Bridge.
Greg Vanney critical of LA Galaxy 'mentality' as latest MLS Cup Playoffs chance goes begging
For the third year in a row, the LA Galaxy are once again facing the prospect of missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Galaxy had everything to play for heading into their tie at the Vancouver Whitecaps, trailing Real Salt Lake in the final Western Conference Playoffs spot by just three points, with a game in hand and a better goal differential.
MLS・
5 key battles in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 8
Diego Costa could be John Stones' nightmare and Gabriel Martinelli will test Aaron Hickey again as we look at five key clashes ahead of another big weekend of Premier League action.
Thomas Partey back in Arsenal training ahead of Brentford trip
Thomas Partey is back in Arsenal training ahead of the Premier League trip to Brentford.
Chelsea sporting director: Salzburg's Christoph Freund refuses to rule out move
Red Bull Salzburg director Christoph Freud has refused to rule out a move to Chelsea.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Lyon - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Lyon
Jurgen Klopp laughs off Todd Boehly's All-Star match proposal
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's proposal to introduce a North v South All-Star match to the Premier League hasn't gone down well with Jurgen Klopp.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Elche - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Elche.
