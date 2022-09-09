Premier League Games Postponed Following Passing Of The Queen

The Premier League have officially announced the postponement of this weekends fixtures following the passing of The Queen.

A decision was made on Friday morning by the Premier League to postpone this weekends games following the passing of The Queen.

This means that Manchester United’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace is off and will have to be rearranged.

The decision follows a meeting that took place by the football governing body.

The football associations had been told they could play this weekend however have chosen not to, to show a mark of respect.

In an official statement released by the Premier League they said;

“This weekend's match round to be postponed as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

