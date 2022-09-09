Read full article on original website
Queen funeral — latest: William says coffin procession ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s death
Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.The new Prince and Princess of Wales spent time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen.Prince William told one mourner that he was “overwhelmed” by support, while Princess Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her...
Premier League confirm planned tributes for Queen Elizabeth II
The Premier League have announced further plans to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II this weekend.
The Queen's funeral took 20 years to plan — and the man behind it planned it for free
The man behind the Queen's funeral is descended from a family that's planned every state funeral in the UK for the past 349 years.
U.K.・
