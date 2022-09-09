Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.The new Prince and Princess of Wales spent time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen.Prince William told one mourner that he was “overwhelmed” by support, while Princess Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO