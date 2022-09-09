Read full article on original website
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Why Sallah Is the Franchise's Good Luck Charm
For someone who often wants to work alone, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Harrison Ford) seems to have friends all around the globe. There's the pilot Jock (Fred Sorenson) who helped him escape the Hovitos, then there's of course his kid sidekick, Short Round (Key Huy Quan), in Temple of Doom (1984), and who could possibly forget his delightful museum companion Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott)? However, as great as those allies are, there really is only one person who could truly be considered Indy's best friend.
John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Films Returning to Theaters Through CineLife Entertainment
CineLife Entertainment is bringing the classic Halloween films back to theaters once again. While all eyes will be on Halloween Ends, which releases on October 14 and marks the close of the Michael Myers, Laurie Strode saga, CineLife will be re-releasing John Carpenter's original 1978 classic as well as two of its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Starting this month, all three films will be rolling out in theaters for the second year in a row to celebrate the spooky season.
'Slylock Fox' Film Adaptation Coming From Evan Daugherty
Slylock Fox is making the leap from the comics page to the big screen, in an upcoming feature helmed by Evan Daugherty. It will be the first animated adaptation of the comic strip, which runs in nearly 400 newspapers worldwide. Deadline reports that King Features Syndicate, the publisher of the Slylock Fox comic strip, has an animated feature based on the character in development. Daugherty is set to write and produce.
Before 'Andor': A History of the Rebellion in Star Wars, From 'Rogue One' to 'The Force Awakens'
After a few months of hiatus, new Star Wars content is just around the corner! Andor arrives on Disney+ by the end of the month, with the promise of telling a story leaning more on the political thriller side of the franchise, which hasn't been further explored yet —not on its live action shows, at least. Because, yes, Star Wars is not just about family drama and exploding ships, it does have a deeply political side.
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Teases a New Kind of Threat for Laurie Strode
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode will be having their final showdown in Halloween Ends, which is coming to theaters and Peacock on October 14. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her character is not preparing for the final fight like she did for Halloween Kills; in fact, she teased Strode is battling a different threat when Michael (James Jude Courtney) returns for her.
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
‘Decision to Leave’ Trailer Teases Park Chan-Wook’s Seductive New Thriller
A detective finds himself caught in a web of “deception and desire” in the first trailer for acclaimed director Park Chan-wook’s latest film, Decision to Leave. Arthouse outfit Mubi debuted the trailer on Thursday, a month ahead of the romantic thriller’s stateside release. Starring Park Hae-il...
Benedict Wong is Enjoying Being a Part of the "Wong Cinematic Universe"
It’s Wong’s world, and we are just living in it. The character has developed such a massive fan base that even in the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode, a highly self-aware Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) tells the camera, “God, everybody loves Wong. It’s like giving the show Twitter armor for a week.” And such is the power of Sorcerer Supreme Wong that even Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) bowed to him in his last movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Benedict Wong reveals that he’s “heartened” by all the love Wong has received and even divulged that he has “some ideas” about a spinoff series.
'Goodnight Mommy' Images Show an Unsettling Naomi Watts in Horror Movie Remake
Matt Sobel's unsettling remake of the Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video premiere on September 16. Ahead of its streaming debut, we have an official gallery of stills to share showcasing Cameron (The Boys) and Nicholas Crovetti's (Big Little Lies) growing suspicions that the woman under those bandages claiming to be their mother may not be who she says she is. The photos give us a sneak peek at the supporting characters, as well as an intimate glimpse at Naomi Watt's starring role as the psychologically unnerving Mother.
How Scorsese Confronts His Audience By Breaking the Fourth Wall
Martin Scorsese is undoubtedly a master of cinematic style, often drawing attention to his filmmaking prowess but never doing so without good reason. From his much celebrated and imitated long takes to his (or rather Thelma Schoonmaker’s) dazzling editing, Scorsese always knows how to impress cinephiles across the globe while simultaneously telling incredible stories.
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
‘Pearl’s Main Title Track Soaks Up the Classic American Dream
Horror fans are currently in the middle of Ti West’s slasher trilogy with Pearl hitting theaters this weekend. There are so many reasons to get excited about the X prequel. One of the more underrated things to look forward to in this film is the musical score by Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams. Now, on the eve of this film’s murderous adventure, Pearl has released its first musical track “Pearl Main Titles” to get us in the crazed headspace of horror’s new favorite killer.
10 Best Love Interests of Dick Grayson's Nightwing, The First Robin
Batman has certainly had his fair share of love interests, but his first Robin, Dick Grayson, gives him a run for his money. After dropping the Robin identity and leaving Gotham for Blüdhaven, he took up the mantle of Nightwing. As a solo act, Grayson became quite the heartthrob across DC Comics.
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
‘MaXXXine’ Casting Call Gives Fans the Chance to Become a Star
Ti West’s X came out of nowhere earlier this year, giving horror fans a slasher love letter we never knew we needed. However, X was only the beginning of this unexpected franchise, and the film’s prequel Pearl is releasing in theaters this Friday. X’s maddening surprises don’t end with the prequel as a reveal trailer was shown for the third film MaXXXine at the TIFF premiere of Pearl earlier this week. This once again sent a gleeful shockwave through the horror community. Now the upcoming sequel is giving fans a chance to live out their Pearl fantasy and become a star.
'Halo' Season 2 Begins Filming
Master Chief has returned to set. Paramount+ announced that their hit action-drama Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing on the streamer. Production is currently taking place in Iceland with additional filming scheduled to take place later this year in Budapest, Hungary.
