Mendham, NJ

New Rochelle restaurant owner sentenced for not paying his employees

A New Rochelle restaurant owner has been sentenced to probation for not paying over $23,000 to his employees, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah. Paul Hurley, 57, owner of the Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor charge of failure to pay wages....
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

