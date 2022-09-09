Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
News 12
Police: Man assaulted roommate with kitchen knife during argument in Fairfield
A man was injured after police say his roommate assaulted him with a kitchen knife during an argument in Fairfield. Police say Sean Rogerson was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East Wednesday morning after the...
ALERT CENTER: Police: Woman ate, drank without paying at 7-Eleven; assaulted arresting officer
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at 7-Eleven located on W. Merrick Road at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: Woman jumps counter in attempt to steal cash from register at Bronx Burger King
The NYPD released surveillance video of an attempted robbery at a Burger King in the Bronx.
Police: Suspect sought in Baldwin 7-Eleven robbery
According to police, the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Merrick Road around 1 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald's was former Hempstead H.S. student
Hempstead police say a 2021 graduate of Hempstead High School was fatally shot outside of a McDonald's on Wednesday.
News 12
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
Police say they have arrested a Queens woman for leaving her infant in the car in Valley Stream on Monday afternoon. According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West. Upon police...
Police: Men wanted for Queens store robbery on 109th Avenue
An armed robbery in Queens was all caught on camera and now police are searching for the men who did it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Police: 2 men arrested for selling chocolate bars laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms
Nassau police say they arrested two men who were selling THC chocolate bars, believed to contain hallucinogenic mushrooms and a green leafy substance believe to be marijuana, in East Meadow. Police say Ameen Ahmed and Ahmed Ajomai were arrested at Exotic Convenience Store on East Meadow Avenue. Ahmed, a store...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing packages from Valley Stream homes
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the person who stole packages in Valley Stream. Police say on June 29 at 11 a.m., the suspect stole packages from homes near North Terrace Place and Martens Avenue. The suspect fled the scene in a 2021 Red Honda Accord with New...
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
Police: Peekskill fire linked to fatal stabbing
Police say officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to 7 North James St. for a report of an altercation and a person suffering from a stab wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Edison man indicted for murder, disturbing human remains of former girlfriend
A man from Edison has been indicted for first degree murder and disturbing human remains after allegedly killing his former girlfriend, according to police.
Police: 2 armed robbers wanted for drive-by gunpoint robbery
The NYPD is searching for three suspects who approached a parked car and robbed two victims at gunpoint in the Bronx.
Armed robbery suspects arrested in downtown White Plains
Two semi-automatic handguns were discovered in their car. One of them was a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine.
News 12
New Rochelle restaurant owner sentenced for not paying his employees
A New Rochelle restaurant owner has been sentenced to probation for not paying over $23,000 to his employees, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah. Paul Hurley, 57, owner of the Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor charge of failure to pay wages....
ALERT CENTER: Missing Valley Stream teen located, police say
Police have not released information about where Carranza was located.
SUV owner says tires, rims stolen from vehicle overnight in Yonkers
Police say the owner of a Honda Pilot that was on the roadway at 377 North Broadway reported the crime after discovering it Tuesday morning.
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
Weapons and drugs found at East Meadow correctional facility
Twenty inmates in Nassau County are under investigation after weapons and drugs were found at a correctional facility in East Meadow
Comments / 0