How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
4H and FFA growing larger footprint at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
BCC Board of Trustees study session agenda (9/13)
Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 – 4 p.m. 2. Physical Plant Projects – Mark Dean/James Blevins. 5. Residence Hall Occupancy – Angie Maddy/Jonathan Dietz. 6. Apprenticeships – Elaine Simmons/Kathleen Kottas. 7. Dr. Heilman approved the following:. Agreements/MOUs. • Nex-Tech; Cloud Phone Services. Nursing Program...
KAKE TV
Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
Great Bend Rec stays local with t-shirt bid
As the Great Bend Recreation Commission launches into another school year of sports and leisure activities, the GBRC board approved an action item at Monday’s meeting to stay local with t-shirts. The Recreation Commission received three t-shirt bids for youth and adult participants in their activities this year. One...
📷Great Bend High students enjoying the Kansas State Fair
Students in Great Bend High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) had the chance to explore the Kansas State Fair this week.
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
🎥 Wichita City Council votes to decriminalize marijuana possession
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips in the state's largest city. (Click below to watch the council's discussion) The move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions a year from the municipal...
CAMPBELL: Considerations when planting wheat into dry soil
The latest drought monitor has most of the western half of Ellis County listed as extreme drought the rest of the county is severe with the exception of the northeast corner as moderate drought. Most of Barton County is listed as moderate drought with the exception of the very northwest corner as severe.
Barton Foundation awards five $10,000 scholarships to local students
Thanks to scholarships from the Barton Foundation, five Barton Business students are getting a huge financial boost of $10,000 towards paying for college so they can pursue career goals after school with as little debt as possible. The scholarship program also includes a mentorship program and is funded by a generous gift from the Schmidt Foundation of Hays.
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
Ongoing list of projects keeping Barton Community College busy
Barton Community College Vice President of Administration Mark Dean presented a long list of projects at the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday that have been completed over the last year or are planned for the upcoming year. The list of finished projects included the repair of curb and gutter, welding...
McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift
MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
Gas leak under control in east Wichita, residents can return home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gas leak in east Wichita on Tuesday night is now under control. Residents that were evacuated from their homes are now able to return. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), firefighters were notified of a gas line that had been struck by a contractor in the 4000 block of […]
Jaded Thunder returns to Salina
More than 1,000 military personnel are set to converge on Salina and the surrounding area for the next couple of weeks to participate in the joint-service exercise, Jaded Thunder. The exercise will include joint forces integration by members of Air Force, Marine, Navy and Army units, as well as representatives...
WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
KWCH.com
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
Surveying work underway for Great Bend park upgrades
The surveying work is getting underway this week for the south side of Brit Spaugh Park, the early steps to make improvements and adding amenities to the park. The surveying work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1. From there, Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson said the rec will provide the survey to the City of Great Bend and the project’s engineering partner to develop a design for the improvements.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
