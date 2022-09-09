ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesston, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

4H and FFA growing larger footprint at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

BCC Board of Trustees study session agenda (9/13)

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 – 4 p.m. 2. Physical Plant Projects – Mark Dean/James Blevins. 5. Residence Hall Occupancy – Angie Maddy/Jonathan Dietz. 6. Apprenticeships – Elaine Simmons/Kathleen Kottas. 7. Dr. Heilman approved the following:.  Agreements/MOUs. • Nex-Tech; Cloud Phone Services.  Nursing Program...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Pretty Prairie, KS
City
Hesston, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec stays local with t-shirt bid

As the Great Bend Recreation Commission launches into another school year of sports and leisure activities, the GBRC board approved an action item at Monday’s meeting to stay local with t-shirts. The Recreation Commission received three t-shirt bids for youth and adult participants in their activities this year. One...
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Hesston Usd 460#Hesston High School
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Great Bend Post

McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift

MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Gas leak under control in east Wichita, residents can return home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gas leak in east Wichita on Tuesday night is now under control. Residents that were evacuated from their homes are now able to return. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), firefighters were notified of a gas line that had been struck by a contractor in the 4000 block of […]
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Jaded Thunder returns to Salina

More than 1,000 military personnel are set to converge on Salina and the surrounding area for the next couple of weeks to participate in the joint-service exercise, Jaded Thunder. The exercise will include joint forces integration by members of Air Force, Marine, Navy and Army units, as well as representatives...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Surveying work underway for Great Bend park upgrades

The surveying work is getting underway this week for the south side of Brit Spaugh Park, the early steps to make improvements and adding amenities to the park. The surveying work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1. From there, Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson said the rec will provide the survey to the City of Great Bend and the project’s engineering partner to develop a design for the improvements.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy