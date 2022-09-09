Read full article on original website
Parent and Family Weekend returns, welcomes loved ones with celebrations and activities
Buckeyes since birth: students reflect on family Ohio State traditions
Career pivot leads lawyer to open boutique, fulfills dream working with fashion
Football: 'Root for the home team': No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt Saturday
What's Up: Big City, Big Concerts
On Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr.’s blocking and linebacker Chip Trayanum’s kickoff returns: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gee Scott Jr. never looked more like an Ohio State football tight end than on one third-quarter play against Arkansas State last Saturday. The Buckeyes were lined up in a two-tight end set with Scott next to Cade Stover on the right side of the line. Running back TreVeyon Henderson took the handoff and ran in their direction. Scott drove his man back several yards out of the way, clearing a wide hole through which Henderson broke away for a 23-yard touchdown run.
Inside Jack Sawyer’s development from a Jack to a Leo in Ohio State football’s defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Sawyer purposefully kept quiet all offseason about the new position defensive coordinator Jim Knowles brought Ohio State football’s defense known as the Jack. He’d quickly deflect any questions about it or respond with the occasional “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” with a...
What’s up with Steele Chambers and Cody Simon as Ohio State football’s rotating linebackers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has repeatedly said he’d rather not rotate guys as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator. He’d rather identify who his best guys are and allow them to get into the flow of the game uninterrupted by feeling the need to play depth just for the sake of it. That philosophy has held up at Mike linebacker, where Tommy Eichenberg has played literally every meaningful snap to be had. He’s liked Eichenberg since he’s arrived, and the captain’s play through the first two weeks has echoed that. Barring something crazy happening, Eichenberg probably won’t be coming off the field this season.
What’s up with Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Ohio State football’s cornerback play?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke was not the first cornerback to have things snowball on him as they did Saturday against Arkansas State. Jim Knowles knows how he feels, too. The Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator said it’s happened to him as a play caller, where he feels a step behind as bad plays add up. He has no choice but to call his way out. With Burke against Arkansas State last Saturday, the Buckeyes could pull him out and let him catch up.
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Who are the announcers for Ohio State football’s primetime game against Toledo?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play its second primetime game of the season when it hosts Toledo on Saturday. This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes have won all three previous games, with last coming in 2011 with a 27-22 win. It’s the only time the Rockets managed to score in a contest.
Former Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant and four other Toledo players for Buckeye fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallas Gant put in almost four years with Ohio State football, striving toward a spot at the top of the linebacker depth chart that never came. He returns Saturday as Toledo’s starting middle linebacker — the leading tackler on what might be the best defense in the Mid-American Conference. Rockets coach Jason Candle said his favorite thing about Gant is not his fully developed physical presence, his instinctive play or his accountability.
Ohio State Marching Band brings ‘Stadium Karaoke’ to second halftime show in 2022
The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team's second game against Arkansas State.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
Boys tangle with a thicket and a late-night snack run: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter
An officer on patrol at nearly 1 a.m. Sept. 11 saw three boys cross the road from Lake Lucerne and go into the woods near the Tanglewood golf course. They ignored commands to stop and return for questioning. One boy got caught in thorns from the thicket. A rescue squad...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
WHIZ
Local High School Rankings
AND THEN JOHN GLENN COMING IN AT 21ST.. AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POLL IS BUCKEYE TRAIL AND CROOKSVILLE WHO ARE BOTH TIED FOR 22ND.. AND A LITTLE FURTHER AT 16 WAS MILLER..
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
2 separate infant deaths in Columbus result in charges against their mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two women are facing criminal charges, both accused of killing their young children in separate incidents, police say. Melissa Thorp, 38, was arrested and charged with murder after her 4-month-old boy, Aaron, was found dead in a home Monday, WCMH Channel 4 reports. The baby already was in a state of decomposition when he was found, authorities tell WBNS Channel 10.
14-year-old girl hospitalized after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday on the northeast side of Columbus. Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Sagamore Road, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the Columbus Division of Police said in a […]
Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
