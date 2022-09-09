COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has repeatedly said he’d rather not rotate guys as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator. He’d rather identify who his best guys are and allow them to get into the flow of the game uninterrupted by feeling the need to play depth just for the sake of it. That philosophy has held up at Mike linebacker, where Tommy Eichenberg has played literally every meaningful snap to be had. He’s liked Eichenberg since he’s arrived, and the captain’s play through the first two weeks has echoed that. Barring something crazy happening, Eichenberg probably won’t be coming off the field this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO