Friday night lights: Find top games on Week 2 schedule of Kansas high school football

The 2022 Kansas high school football season is underway and Week 2 action is coming up on Friday.

Below is the complete schedule for Wichita-area teams for games on Friday, Sept. 9.

Note: All game times are 7 p.m. and * designates a league matchup.

City League schedule

5A No. 3 Bishop Carroll (1-0, 1-0) at South (0-1, 0-1)*

East (0-1, 0-0) vs. 5A No. 4 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (1-0, 1-0)* at Stryker

Heights (0-1, 0-0) at 6A No. 5 Northwest (0-1, 0-1)*

Southeast (1-0, 1-0) vs. West (0-1, 0-0)* at Friends

Garden City (1-0) at North (0-1)

AV-CTL Div. I schedule

6A No. 3 Derby (0-1, 0-0) at Salina South (0-1, 0-0)*

5A No. 7 Hutchinson (1-0, 0-0) at Newton (0-1, 0-0)*

5A No. 5 Maize South (1-0, 0-0) at Campus (0-1, 0-0)*

5A No. 2 Maize (1-0) at 4A No. 6 Andover Central (1-0)

AV-CTL Div. II schedule

4A No. 10 Arkansas City (1-0, 0-0) at Andover (0-1, 0-0)*

Goddard (1-0, 0-0) at Valley Center (1-0, 0-0)*

Salina Central (1-0, 0-0) at Goddard Eisenhower (0-1, 0-0)*

AV-CTL Div. III schedule

Augusta (0-1, 0-0) at 4A No. 4 McPherson (1-0, 0-0)*

4A No. 9 Buhler (0-1, 0-0) at Circle (1-0, 0-0)*

Coffeyville (1-0) at Winfield (0-1)

Independence (0-1) at Mulvane (0-1)

AV-CTL Div. IV schedule

3A No. 1 Andale (1-0, 1-0) at Rose Hill (0-1, 0-1)*

Clearwater (1-0, 1-0) at Wellington (0-1, 0-1)*

3A No. 3 Collegiate (1-0, 1-0) at El Dorado (0-1, 0-1)*

Central Plains League schedule

Cheney (0-1, 0-1) at 2A No. 10 Garden Plain (1-0, 1-0)*

Conway Springs (0-1, 0-1) at 2A No. 4 Kingman (1-0, 1-0)*

Medicine Lodge (0-1, 0-1) at Belle Plaine (0-1, 0-1)*

Trinity Academy (0-1, 0-0) at Chaparral (1-0, 1-0)*

Douglass (1-0) at Ellinwood (1-0)

Central Kansas League schedule

Halstead (1-0, 1-0) at Hoisington (0-1, 0-1)*

3A No. 8 Hesston (1-0, 1-0) at 3A No. 10 Pratt (1-0, 1-0)*

Hillsboro (0-1, 0-1) at Nickerson (1-0, 1-0)*

Lyons (0-1, 0-1) at Larned (0-1, 0-1)*

Smoky Valley (0-1, 0-1) at Haven (1-0, 1-0)*

Heart of America schedule

Remington (0-1, 0-1) at 1A No. 8 Hutchinson Trinity (1-0, 1-0)*

1A No. 10 Sedgwick (0-1, 0-1) at 1A No. 3 Inman (1-0, 1-0)*

Sterling (1-0, 1-0) at Marion (0-1, 0-1)*

Other area schedule

Fredonia (0-1) at Bluestem (0-1)

8-man schedule

Canton-Galva (1-0) at Goessel (1-0)

Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-1) at Argonia-Attica (1-0)

Fairfield (0-1) at Independent (1-0)

Flinthills (0-1) at Burden-Central (1-0)

Moundridge (0-1) at Bennington (0-1)

Norwich (0-1) at South Sumner County (1-0)

Oxford (1-0) at West Elk (1-0)

Pratt Skyline (0-1) at Stafford (1-0)

Pretty Prairie (1-0) at South Barber (1-0)

Rural Vista at Little River (0-1)

Sunrise Christian at Hutchinson Central Christian (0-1)

Udall (0-1) at Sedan (0-1)

6-man schedule

Natoma (0-1) at Cunningham (1-0)

Southern Cloud (0-1) at Burrton (1-0)