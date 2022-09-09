Friday night lights: Find top games on Week 2 schedule of Kansas high school football
The 2022 Kansas high school football season is underway and Week 2 action is coming up on Friday.
Below is the complete schedule for Wichita-area teams for games on Friday, Sept. 9.
Note: All game times are 7 p.m. and * designates a league matchup.
City League schedule
5A No. 3 Bishop Carroll (1-0, 1-0) at South (0-1, 0-1)*
East (0-1, 0-0) vs. 5A No. 4 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (1-0, 1-0)* at Stryker
Heights (0-1, 0-0) at 6A No. 5 Northwest (0-1, 0-1)*
Southeast (1-0, 1-0) vs. West (0-1, 0-0)* at Friends
Garden City (1-0) at North (0-1)
AV-CTL Div. I schedule
6A No. 3 Derby (0-1, 0-0) at Salina South (0-1, 0-0)*
5A No. 7 Hutchinson (1-0, 0-0) at Newton (0-1, 0-0)*
5A No. 5 Maize South (1-0, 0-0) at Campus (0-1, 0-0)*
5A No. 2 Maize (1-0) at 4A No. 6 Andover Central (1-0)
AV-CTL Div. II schedule
4A No. 10 Arkansas City (1-0, 0-0) at Andover (0-1, 0-0)*
Goddard (1-0, 0-0) at Valley Center (1-0, 0-0)*
Salina Central (1-0, 0-0) at Goddard Eisenhower (0-1, 0-0)*
5A No. 2 Maize (1-0) at 4A No. 6 Andover Central (1-0)
AV-CTL Div. III schedule
Augusta (0-1, 0-0) at 4A No. 4 McPherson (1-0, 0-0)*
4A No. 9 Buhler (0-1, 0-0) at Circle (1-0, 0-0)*
Coffeyville (1-0) at Winfield (0-1)
Independence (0-1) at Mulvane (0-1)
AV-CTL Div. IV schedule
3A No. 1 Andale (1-0, 1-0) at Rose Hill (0-1, 0-1)*
Clearwater (1-0, 1-0) at Wellington (0-1, 0-1)*
3A No. 3 Collegiate (1-0, 1-0) at El Dorado (0-1, 0-1)*
Central Plains League schedule
Cheney (0-1, 0-1) at 2A No. 10 Garden Plain (1-0, 1-0)*
Conway Springs (0-1, 0-1) at 2A No. 4 Kingman (1-0, 1-0)*
Medicine Lodge (0-1, 0-1) at Belle Plaine (0-1, 0-1)*
Trinity Academy (0-1, 0-0) at Chaparral (1-0, 1-0)*
Douglass (1-0) at Ellinwood (1-0)
Central Kansas League schedule
Halstead (1-0, 1-0) at Hoisington (0-1, 0-1)*
3A No. 8 Hesston (1-0, 1-0) at 3A No. 10 Pratt (1-0, 1-0)*
Hillsboro (0-1, 0-1) at Nickerson (1-0, 1-0)*
Lyons (0-1, 0-1) at Larned (0-1, 0-1)*
Smoky Valley (0-1, 0-1) at Haven (1-0, 1-0)*
Heart of America schedule
Remington (0-1, 0-1) at 1A No. 8 Hutchinson Trinity (1-0, 1-0)*
1A No. 10 Sedgwick (0-1, 0-1) at 1A No. 3 Inman (1-0, 1-0)*
Sterling (1-0, 1-0) at Marion (0-1, 0-1)*
Other area schedule
Fredonia (0-1) at Bluestem (0-1)
8-man schedule
Canton-Galva (1-0) at Goessel (1-0)
Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-1) at Argonia-Attica (1-0)
Fairfield (0-1) at Independent (1-0)
Flinthills (0-1) at Burden-Central (1-0)
Moundridge (0-1) at Bennington (0-1)
Norwich (0-1) at South Sumner County (1-0)
Oxford (1-0) at West Elk (1-0)
Pratt Skyline (0-1) at Stafford (1-0)
Pretty Prairie (1-0) at South Barber (1-0)
Rural Vista at Little River (0-1)
Sunrise Christian at Hutchinson Central Christian (0-1)
Udall (0-1) at Sedan (0-1)
6-man schedule
Natoma (0-1) at Cunningham (1-0)
Southern Cloud (0-1) at Burrton (1-0)
