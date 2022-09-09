Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate Andy
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J Pilato
Related
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
Feeling neglected, Parkway Village residents try to rebuild after ‘white flight’￼
Debbie Patterson remembers how nice everything appeared outside her car window as she drove through Parkway Village with her family back in 1994. The library, the Mall of Memphis, the residential streets — they all looked modern and clean. She and her husband decided it would be a great place to move their young family.
DeSoto Times Today
New Southaven welcome sign at Stateline and Getwell completed
Work is finished on the latest “Top of Mississippi” welcome sign at the city’s northern entranceway at Getwell and Stateline Road. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the welcome sign was completed last week and may be the city’s most beautiful one yet. “The contractor and landscaper did...
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi man arrested for threatening to recreate Memphis shooting spree in MS
GREENVILE, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested after making threats online to recreate a shooting rampage originally carried out by a 19-year-old in Memphis, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi. Officials said 28-year-old Jeremy Gordon of Greenville, Mississippi, posted threats on Facebook...
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]
I-240 wreck turns into robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed after he was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 Thursday morning, police say. Police responded to the robbery around 5:30 a.m. at I-240 and Millbranch Road. Officers say they located the victim’s vehicle, but the man was not on the scene. According to Memphis Police, the victim […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
Discrimination, hostility claims led to investigation against Memphis schools leader
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MSCS Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Barker remains on paid leave as an investigation continues into his actions. It all comes down to a letter sent to the District leaders shortly after Barker became co-interim Superintendent when then-Superintendent Joris Ray was suspended. Sources told WREG the complaints centered on claims of discrimination and hostility in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
panolian.com
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili. Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week. Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba,...
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
One critical after wreck on South Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a wreck on South Parkway East on Monday. The wreck occurred shortly after noon and involved two vehicles. A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. WREG is working to find out more information. Police said this is now an active investigation and […]
localmemphis.com
Why haven't the high weeds near where Eliza Fletcher's body was found been cut?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns about vacant homes have grown since the Eliza Fletcher's body was found near a vacant home in South Memphis, and now area leaders and advocates are trying to reach a solution. So why didn’t someone mow the high grass helped cover Fletcher's body, making her...
Eliza Fletcher case sheds light on backlog of rape kits in Tennessee
Lawmakers and sexual assault organizations are hoping this tragic case will help improve the TBI's backlog of cases.
Comments / 0