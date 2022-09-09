William “Bill” Kranbacher, 82, of Butler passed away after a 16-year battle with cancer on Sunday September 11, 2022. He was born in Butler on November 2, 1939 to the late William and Margaret (Cherry) Kranbacher. William graduated from Butler High School Class of 1957 and later went on to the Pittsburgh Technical Institute. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy as a Radio Control Operator. He was employed at the VA hospital in the civil service defense department and at US Personal Management as a file clerk supervisor for 32 years. Williams greatest joys in life were family meals and time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting. He also spent several years as a camp host at Pymatuning State Park. William was the beloved husband of Sandra (Laskey) Kranbacher for almost 60 years; father of Terri Johnson, Chrisie (Bob) Kozar, Bill (Deanna) Kranbacher; brother of Darlene (Russ) Lerch. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister Sandra McNees and in-laws Walter and Betty Laskey. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 17 from 12-2 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing service and full military honors will immediately follow at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to Tanglewood immediately after all services conclude.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO