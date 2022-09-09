Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
SRU football team jumps seven spots to #11 in nation/RB receives PSAC honor
Slippery Rock University running back Chris D’Or has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Offensive Player of the Week following his first career 100-yard rushing game. D’Or ran for 108 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown on the road at West Chester in The Rock’s 35-14 victory. The sophomore back also caught three passes for 19 yards in the win. D’Or is the second Slippery Rock player to receive the offensive honor in as many weeks.
butlerradio.com
Michael A Leon
Michael A Leon, 52, of Butler passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 17, 1970 to the late Raymond Leon and Judith Powers-Burka. Michael graduated from Knoch High School and was self-employed as a contractor. He loved fishing, watching Steelers and Penguins games. Michael was the father of Michael Leon Jr and Aleesia Fusaro; brother of Raymond Leon Jr, Rita Gaughf, Kelly Wilson, and Tina Moreino. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
butlerradio.com
High School Sports Scores from Monday
–Butler defeated Allderdice 6-1. Leah Weiland netted a hat trick for the Golden Tornado while Samantha Miller added two goals. Butler will host Shaler Thursday. –Knoch-1 Slippery Rock-0. –Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland tied at 1-1 in overtime. –Freeport-4 Apollo-Ridge-1. Boys Golf:. Butler fell to North Allegheny 200-204 at Slippery Rock...
butlerradio.com
High School Sports results from Tuesday/Soccer streaks….
–Butler defeated Shaler 2-0 for their third consecutive shutout. Drew Knight was in the net again for the Golden Tornado. Andrew Lucas and Nick Niebauer scored the Butler goals. –Freeport defeated Greensburg Salem 3-0. Isaac Wetzel scored twice for the Yellow Jackets. Ethan Rapp made eight saves for the shutout....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Daniel W. Turner
Daniel W. Turner, 70, of Butler passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born in Butler on November 24, 1951 to the late Harry and Helen (Forcht) Turner. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
James P. Fallecker
James P. Fallecker, 70, of Chicora, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a fantastic day of fishing with members of his bass fishing club. Jim was born in Butler, the son of Dolores (Zang) Fallecker of Emlenton and the late Paul R. Fallecker. He graduated...
butlerradio.com
Victor A. Cherry
Victor A. Cherry, age 93, of Butler, passed away Wed., Sept.7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot. Vic was employed for 46 years as a steelworker at Butler Armco. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was a veteran of...
butlerradio.com
SRU Enrollment Down For The Fall Semester
Fall enrollment numbers at Slippery Rock University are down from last year but include the largest class of first year students since 2019. Between graduate and undergraduate students, SRU has 8,243 students enrolled this year. That number is a decrease of just over 2% in total enrollment compared to last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Jeannie M. Summers
Jeannie M. Summers, 51, of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born in Grove City on April 9, 1971 to Donald “Butch” and Nellie Reese. Jeannie had a fun personality and loved her family and friends. She was loved and will be forever missed. Jeannie was the beloved wife of Samuel Summers; mother of Samantha, Kimberly, Sierra, Jermaine, and Gage; sister of William Moore and George Moore; and grandmother of Remi Summers. Family and friends received on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
butlerradio.com
Mars School Board Hears Concerns About Baseball Field Condition
The Mars Area School Board is considering action that would address problems with their varsity baseball field. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from several concerned parents and those involved with the school’s baseball program about the poor condition of the field. The most pressing need is...
butlerradio.com
William “Bill” Kranbacher
William “Bill” Kranbacher, 82, of Butler passed away after a 16-year battle with cancer on Sunday September 11, 2022. He was born in Butler on November 2, 1939 to the late William and Margaret (Cherry) Kranbacher. William graduated from Butler High School Class of 1957 and later went on to the Pittsburgh Technical Institute. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy as a Radio Control Operator. He was employed at the VA hospital in the civil service defense department and at US Personal Management as a file clerk supervisor for 32 years. Williams greatest joys in life were family meals and time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting. He also spent several years as a camp host at Pymatuning State Park. William was the beloved husband of Sandra (Laskey) Kranbacher for almost 60 years; father of Terri Johnson, Chrisie (Bob) Kozar, Bill (Deanna) Kranbacher; brother of Darlene (Russ) Lerch. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister Sandra McNees and in-laws Walter and Betty Laskey. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 17 from 12-2 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing service and full military honors will immediately follow at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to Tanglewood immediately after all services conclude.
butlerradio.com
PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA
Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Butler Struggles With Having Enough Bus Drivers
After beginning the school year with enough bus drivers, the Butler Area School District is in need of help to be able to transport students efficiently. During Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Brian White spoke about the difficulties the district is dealing with getting students to and from school facilities.
butlerradio.com
Work Happening On North Boundary Road
Work on North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township could cause drivers a delay this morning. Crews will be working on removing trees between Marshall Road roundabout and North Boundary Park. One lane will be open with flaggers and intermittent stoppages. Seek alternate routes.
butlerradio.com
Work Set For I-79 Harmony Bridge
Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township may see some delays over the next couple of days. PennDOT will be closing one lane in the southbound lane of the Harmony Bridge of I-79 today and tomorrow. The work will happen in between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will be working...
butlerradio.com
Schaffner Rd. To Close Near Lyndora; Holyoake Rd. Closes In CT
Motorists should be aware of roadwork planned for Thursday which will result in a couple of local road closures. Crews are working on a storm water project and restoring asphalt on a portion of Schaffner Road from Butler Road to Beck Road. As a result, the Butler Township Public Works Department is closing that portion of Schaffner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bus traffic will be accommodated early but other motorists will not be able to access the area until the project is completed.
butlerradio.com
Oil Spills Into Connoquenessing Creek; No Canoeing
Cleanup efforts are underway after an oil spill into the Connoquenessing Creek happened late last week. We spoke with members of the Allegheny Aquatic Alliance, who help oversee the annual Connoquenessing Creek Cleanup each year. They say the spill originated near the AK Steel Plant 2 location—which is currently being torn down.
butlerradio.com
Hope Night Returns To Art Center
Local residents are invited to hear inspirational stories of recovery during an upcoming event. BC3’s Community Leadership Initiatives is holding a Stories of Hope Night on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Art Center on South Main Street. This free event for adults and children will...
butlerradio.com
VA To Recognize POW/MIA In Annual Ceremony
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Friday and the Butler VA Healthcare System is observing the occasion with a special ceremony. The annual Prisoner of War / Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Abie Abraham VA Clinic on North Duffy Road.
butlerradio.com
BC3 Earns Another #1 Community College Ranking
Butler County Community College has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for an eighth time since 2015. Niche.com in August named BC3 as No. 1 in its Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania report. Niche also ranked BC3 as No. 1 in 2021. BC3 was also named...
Comments / 0