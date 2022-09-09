ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

SRU football team jumps seven spots to #11 in nation/RB receives PSAC honor

Slippery Rock University running back Chris D’Or has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Offensive Player of the Week following his first career 100-yard rushing game. D’Or ran for 108 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown on the road at West Chester in The Rock’s 35-14 victory. The sophomore back also caught three passes for 19 yards in the win. D’Or is the second Slippery Rock player to receive the offensive honor in as many weeks.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Michael A Leon

Michael A Leon, 52, of Butler passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 17, 1970 to the late Raymond Leon and Judith Powers-Burka. Michael graduated from Knoch High School and was self-employed as a contractor. He loved fishing, watching Steelers and Penguins games. Michael was the father of Michael Leon Jr and Aleesia Fusaro; brother of Raymond Leon Jr, Rita Gaughf, Kelly Wilson, and Tina Moreino. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

High School Sports Scores from Monday

–Butler defeated Allderdice 6-1. Leah Weiland netted a hat trick for the Golden Tornado while Samantha Miller added two goals. Butler will host Shaler Thursday. –Knoch-1 Slippery Rock-0. –Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland tied at 1-1 in overtime. –Freeport-4 Apollo-Ridge-1. Boys Golf:. Butler fell to North Allegheny 200-204 at Slippery Rock...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

High School Sports results from Tuesday/Soccer streaks….

–Butler defeated Shaler 2-0 for their third consecutive shutout. Drew Knight was in the net again for the Golden Tornado. Andrew Lucas and Nick Niebauer scored the Butler goals. –Freeport defeated Greensburg Salem 3-0. Isaac Wetzel scored twice for the Yellow Jackets. Ethan Rapp made eight saves for the shutout....
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Slippery Rock, PA
Sports
City
Butler, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Butler, PA
Sports
Butler, PA
Football
Butler, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Football
City
West Chester, PA
butlerradio.com

Daniel W. Turner

Daniel W. Turner, 70, of Butler passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born in Butler on November 24, 1951 to the late Harry and Helen (Forcht) Turner. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

James P. Fallecker

James P. Fallecker, 70, of Chicora, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a fantastic day of fishing with members of his bass fishing club. Jim was born in Butler, the son of Dolores (Zang) Fallecker of Emlenton and the late Paul R. Fallecker. He graduated...
CHICORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Victor A. Cherry

Victor A. Cherry, age 93, of Butler, passed away Wed., Sept.7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot. Vic was employed for 46 years as a steelworker at Butler Armco. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was a veteran of...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

SRU Enrollment Down For The Fall Semester

Fall enrollment numbers at Slippery Rock University are down from last year but include the largest class of first year students since 2019. Between graduate and undergraduate students, SRU has 8,243 students enrolled this year. That number is a decrease of just over 2% in total enrollment compared to last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Steelers#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wbut#Wisr#The Rock Station 97 7 Fm
butlerradio.com

Jeannie M. Summers

Jeannie M. Summers, 51, of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born in Grove City on April 9, 1971 to Donald “Butch” and Nellie Reese. Jeannie had a fun personality and loved her family and friends. She was loved and will be forever missed. Jeannie was the beloved wife of Samuel Summers; mother of Samantha, Kimberly, Sierra, Jermaine, and Gage; sister of William Moore and George Moore; and grandmother of Remi Summers. Family and friends received on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars School Board Hears Concerns About Baseball Field Condition

The Mars Area School Board is considering action that would address problems with their varsity baseball field. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from several concerned parents and those involved with the school’s baseball program about the poor condition of the field. The most pressing need is...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

William “Bill” Kranbacher

William “Bill” Kranbacher, 82, of Butler passed away after a 16-year battle with cancer on Sunday September 11, 2022. He was born in Butler on November 2, 1939 to the late William and Margaret (Cherry) Kranbacher. William graduated from Butler High School Class of 1957 and later went on to the Pittsburgh Technical Institute. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy as a Radio Control Operator. He was employed at the VA hospital in the civil service defense department and at US Personal Management as a file clerk supervisor for 32 years. Williams greatest joys in life were family meals and time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting. He also spent several years as a camp host at Pymatuning State Park. William was the beloved husband of Sandra (Laskey) Kranbacher for almost 60 years; father of Terri Johnson, Chrisie (Bob) Kozar, Bill (Deanna) Kranbacher; brother of Darlene (Russ) Lerch. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister Sandra McNees and in-laws Walter and Betty Laskey. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 17 from 12-2 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing service and full military honors will immediately follow at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to Tanglewood immediately after all services conclude.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA

Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
butlerradio.com

Butler Struggles With Having Enough Bus Drivers

After beginning the school year with enough bus drivers, the Butler Area School District is in need of help to be able to transport students efficiently. During Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Brian White spoke about the difficulties the district is dealing with getting students to and from school facilities.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Work Happening On North Boundary Road

Work on North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township could cause drivers a delay this morning. Crews will be working on removing trees between Marshall Road roundabout and North Boundary Park. One lane will be open with flaggers and intermittent stoppages. Seek alternate routes.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Work Set For I-79 Harmony Bridge

Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township may see some delays over the next couple of days. PennDOT will be closing one lane in the southbound lane of the Harmony Bridge of I-79 today and tomorrow. The work will happen in between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will be working...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Schaffner Rd. To Close Near Lyndora; Holyoake Rd. Closes In CT

Motorists should be aware of roadwork planned for Thursday which will result in a couple of local road closures. Crews are working on a storm water project and restoring asphalt on a portion of Schaffner Road from Butler Road to Beck Road. As a result, the Butler Township Public Works Department is closing that portion of Schaffner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bus traffic will be accommodated early but other motorists will not be able to access the area until the project is completed.
LYNDORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Oil Spills Into Connoquenessing Creek; No Canoeing

Cleanup efforts are underway after an oil spill into the Connoquenessing Creek happened late last week. We spoke with members of the Allegheny Aquatic Alliance, who help oversee the annual Connoquenessing Creek Cleanup each year. They say the spill originated near the AK Steel Plant 2 location—which is currently being torn down.
butlerradio.com

Hope Night Returns To Art Center

Local residents are invited to hear inspirational stories of recovery during an upcoming event. BC3’s Community Leadership Initiatives is holding a Stories of Hope Night on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Art Center on South Main Street. This free event for adults and children will...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

VA To Recognize POW/MIA In Annual Ceremony

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Friday and the Butler VA Healthcare System is observing the occasion with a special ceremony. The annual Prisoner of War / Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Abie Abraham VA Clinic on North Duffy Road.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

BC3 Earns Another #1 Community College Ranking

Butler County Community College has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for an eighth time since 2015. Niche.com in August named BC3 as No. 1 in its Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania report. Niche also ranked BC3 as No. 1 in 2021. BC3 was also named...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy