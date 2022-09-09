Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR’s championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders. He’s had a terrible stretch the last three races, starting with a crash in the regular-season finale at Daytona. Harvick’s car then caught fire in the playoff opener at Darlington and he crashed at Kansas for the first three consecutive DNF’s in Harvick’s two-plus decade career. Harvick pretty much needs a win Saturday night to avoid elimination. Also below the cutline headed into Bristol are Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe. Harvick and Briscoe both drive Fords for Stewart-Haas Racing.

17 MINUTES AGO