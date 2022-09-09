Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?
Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
Medical News Today
What is the real-life impact of premenstrual symptoms?
Lethargy, bloating, mood swings, breaking out in spots — many people who menstruate experience one or more of these symptoms in the run up to their monthly period. For some, they are merely an inconvenience, but for others they can significantly impact day-to-day life. Why do such symptoms occur, and are some people more susceptible than others? We gathered some personal perspectives and expert advice on how to cope with PMS.
Medical News Today
How daytime eating benefits the mental health of shift workers
Researchers recently investigated the effects of meal timing on mood vulnerability in night shift workers. They found that daytime eating only, as opposed to daytime and nighttime eating, could significantly improve mood among night workers. However, they note that further studies are still needed to confirm their results. Shift workers...
Medical News Today
What is subcortical dementia?
Dementia is a broad term to describe related conditions causing an impairment in cognition that is significant enough to interfere with daily living and independence. Subcortical dementia is a type of dementia that starts in the region known as the subcortex, which is located under the cortex of the brain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Medical News Today
Why are so many people under 50 getting cancer?
Researchers investigated the risk factors behind increasing cases of early-onset cancer, which are cancers that occur before the age of 50. They found that lifestyle factors starting in early life and young adulthood likely influence early-onset cancer risk. They concluded that longitudinal studies are needed to confirm their results. Cancer...
Medical News Today
Tenosynovitis: What to know
Tenosynovitis is the inflammation of a tendon and the lining of the protective tissue that encloses it. It commonly affects the hand, wrist, and foot, causing discomfort, swelling, and pain. Tendons are tough tissue bands that connect muscles to bones. A membrane-like structure called a tendon sheath or synovial sheath...
Medical News Today
Gum disease, tooth loss linked to increased dementia risk in new review
Although dementia is associated with an increased risk of poor oral health, evidence supporting the role of oral health in the development of dementia has been mixed. A recent meta-analysis synthesizing data from previous studies suggests that gum disease and tooth loss are associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
What to know about avascular necrosis
Avascular necrosis refers to the death of bone tissue that stems from an interruption in its blood supply. The condition typically affects the ends of long bones at weight-bearing joints, with the hip joint being the most common location. In the early stages of avascular necrosis, a person may not...
Medical News Today
What is the nasal cycle?
Some people may notice that they are breathing more through one nostril, rather than equally through both. This may be due to the nasal cycle. However, some conditions may also cause a person to breathe solely through one nostril. and the. have many different functions, including allowing people to breathe....
Medical News Today
Cold atmospheric plasma shows promise as eczema treatment
Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, affects about 3% of adults and 20% of children around the world. Researchers from the Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences used a mouse model to show that cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) to be a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis with little to no side effects.
Medical News Today
Stool DNA testing: Why do doctors check poop for DNA?
Doctors check poop for DNA as part of the screening process for colorectal cancer. It helps doctors diagnose people with this disease during its early stages or even when the cells are precancerous. Changes, or mutations, in DNA can be markers for cancer. According to the. , scientists can recognize...
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
Medical News Today
Why do athletes have low resting heart rates?
People who exercise a lot, particularly endurance athletes, tend to have lower resting heart rates (RHRs) than others. This happens because aerobic exercise strengthens the heart, allowing it to pump blood more efficiently. RHR is the measure of how many times a person’s heart beats per minute when they are...
YOGA・
Medical News Today
What is an occult blood in stool test?
Occult blood refers to small traces of blood that a person cannot see in their stool. The presence of blood in the stool could be a sign of an underlying condition. Health experts often use this test as a screening tool for the early detection of bowel cancer. Stool samples...
Medical News Today
The average week of delivery with gestational diabetes
Most people with well-controlled gestational diabetes have full-term deliveries. However, the condition can cause complications, such as preeclampsia and a larger-than-average fetus, which may require early delivery. While experts do not have an exact number for the average week of delivery with gestational diabetes, most advise full-term pregnancies for those...
Medical News Today
Taking vitamin D shows no protection against COVID-19, trials find
Vitamin D has many health benefits such as building strong bones and boosting a person’s immune system. Two new studies report that vitamin D supplements do not offer protection against acute respiratory infections or a SARS-COV-2 infection. Despite disappointing results, researchers plan to continue to follow study participants to...
Medical News Today
What to know about the cancer antigen 125 test
The cancer antigen 125 (CA-125) test is a blood test. It measures a protein in the bloodstream that can indicate various health conditions. These include certain types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer, and some benign conditions, such as endometriosis. The CA-125 test measures a certain protein in the blood...
Medical News Today
Sunflower oil for eczema: What to know
Sunflower oil may be an effective natural treatment for eczema symptoms. However, people who are allergic to sunflower seeds should avoid sunflower oil. There is currently no cure for eczema. However, treatment aims to heal the affected areas and prevent flares. Oral or topical medications can help relieve the symptoms....
Comments / 0