When is the new A & W Restaurant in Belleville opening? What we know

A reader asking about the status of the new A&W Restaurant at 648 Carlyle Ave. in Belleville prompted me to get an update.

So on Tuesday while I was out and about, I drove by and saw signs of life.

I spied people carrying a large, flat box through the front door. Utility trucks and other work trucks and vehicles surrounded the site.

I called franchise owner James Sill for a quick update.

Sill said they are shooting for an Oct. 10 opening.

The restaurant is already receiving positive comments from the community, said Sill, referencing the location’s Facebook page.

Comments on the social media site expressed excitement for the new location. There are also multiple mentions and images of A&W’s root beer in frosty mugs and root beer floats.

Sill said they are so close to opening. The outside is still in progress, including concrete work. (He said the concrete subcontractor arrived Tuesday.)

Sill also said the sign should be arriving any day now for installation.

For the latest updates, check out the A&W Restaurant Belleville Facebook page .