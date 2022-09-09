Read full article on original website
Should you upgrade to the new AirPods Pro?
The latest AirPods Pro (now in their second generation) are the new top-shelf addition to Apple’s expansive lineup of wireless earbuds. Featuring across-the-board sound and noise-cancellation improvements (according to Apple, anyway), user-specific “personalized” Spatial Audio profiles, and a new touch control for adjusting volume — plus a few other surprises — there’s plenty to love about the new set of buds.
Our phones are more addictive than ever — is there a way back?
When the first iPhone came out, its home screen was filled with dazzling rows of apps with eye-popping icons, a notification system that would constantly buzz and remind you what you’re missing, a vast catalog of activities to keep you entertained for hours, and much more. 15 years later, not much has fundamentally changed. The bright and colorful apps and the round-the-clock drumbeat of alerts urging you to check your phone are all still here.
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
How to control notification badges on your iPhone and iPad
Alerts and notifications can show on your iPhone's home screen via sound, banner, or pop-up window, displaying messages and reminders from texts, emails, phone messages, and a host of other information from your resident apps. Notifications are one thing. Notification badges are quite another. You can receive notifications with or without the Red Badge of Shame plastered to the upper-right corner of your app icon.
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro reviews: What people love (and hate)
Apple’s iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are going to start shipping this week after a brief pre-order period. These are the company’s marquee products for the year, and they have the weight of expectations on them. Apple has made more than a few changes to the iPhone (well, the iPhone Pro) this year. There’s a new display with a new interface paradigm, a new high-resolution camera, and the notch is gone too! Is all that enough to justify shelling over $1,000 on a new phone? Well, we’ll have to review it for ourselves and see.
I tried to ruin a camping trip with 130 pounds of batteries
You’re probably familiar with portable power stations that you can bring along on camping trip to charge your phone and power string lights. You’re probably also familiar with home backup systems like the Tesla PowerWall that can keep your entire house running when the electricity runs out. But you’re probably not familiar with the Bluetti AC500, which combines the power of the latter with the portability of the former. And it’s nuts.
QuickBooks Free Trial: Get a month of accounting for free
Of all the names to be found among the best accounting software suites, QuickBooks arguably stands the tallest. Its long-standing popularity is owed to the fact that QuickBooks is feature-rich, easy to use, and offers a variety of different packages to suit users of all types, but it’s not free (not usually, anyways). If you’re thinking of giving QuickBooks a spin and want to know if you can try it without ponying up any cash first, however, then read on. Here’s everything you need to know about the QuickBooks free trial along with some info on how you can save on your subscription if you decide to commit.
Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II offer a whole new level of silence
Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II offer a whole new level of silence. “Quiet and comfortable really are the best words to describe Bose's latest buds.”. If there’s one company that has become synonymous with noise cancellation, it’s Bose. And with the company’s latest earbuds — the $299 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II — Bose is clearly looking to solidify that reputation. It claims that the new wireless earbuds aren’t just better at canceling noise than the first-gen product (which it will still sell while supplies last) — they’re better than any other active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones or earbuds you can buy.
Anker 757 PowerHouse Sweepstakes: Win this awesome portable power station
This content was produced in partnership with Anker. The Anker 757 PowerHouse is, as the name suggests, an absolute energy powerhouse. It is a long-lasting portable power station with a 1,229-watt-hour capacity and a 1,500-watt output. Thanks to Hyper Flash tech, it can recharge to 80% in just one hour, and it supports 300-watt solar charging, plus has 13 total ports for all of your devices and gear.
My 5 favorite iOS 16 features (and 1 I hate) after using it for two months
After months of public and developer betas, iOS 16 is finally available as a free update for anyone with a modern iPhone. Apple released its final build of iOS 16 on September 12, bringing with it all of the features we’ve heard about for months. There’s the new lock screen interface, upgraded Focus modes, and edit/unsend features in iMessage — just to name a few of the highlights.
We may have just seen the Meta Quest Pro, and it looks super sleek
Meta is expected to launch a “Meta Quest Pro” VR set sometime this year, and the first images of this mythical device may have just surfaced online. The Verge reported on a prototype of the top-secret headset left behind in a hotel room and subsequently discovered by Facebook Gaming personality Ramiro Cardenas, aka Zectariuz Gaming.
Platin Audio’s wireless home theater speaker system now handles Dolby Atmos
When it comes to getting a true Dolby Atmos home theater sound experience, your choices are pretty simple. You either buy an A/V receiver and hook it up to a bunch of wired speakers, or you go the soundbar route. But now there’s a third choice, with Platin Audio’s new Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home speaker system, which can be pre-ordered starting September 13 for $1,499, with deliveries beginning in mid-October.
This 48-inch OLED gaming TV is up to $700 off at Newegg
If the sizes that you see in retailers’ gaming monitor deals aren’t big enough, you should turn your attention to Newegg’s offer for the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV. The retailer has a $500 discount on the 48-inch TV’s original price of $1,500. On top of that — and for a limited time — buyers can use the promo code DSABWA358 at checkout for an additional $200 off, bringing the price of the TV down to $800. That’s amazing value from one of the best Newegg deals going on right now, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out as other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing.
Apple’s A17 chip could have a huge 3nm upgrade, but only for some iPhones
With the introduction of new smartphones at the Far Out event earlier this month, Apple set the stage for a nasty surprise. The company kept the next-generation A16 Bionic processor limited to the pricier iPhone 14 Pro models, while the vanilla iPhone 14 was restricted to the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 quartet. If you felt stung by the controversial product decision, there’s more bad news.
The iRobot Roomba and Braava Jet have sweet discounts today
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to have a robot vacuum and robot mop helping out in keeping your home’s floor spotless? Here’s your chance at getting them for cheaper than usual, as Walmart has slashed the prices of the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO and iRobot Braava Jet M6 to make both of them more affordable.
Apple’s Ceramic Shield may change your mind about an iPhone 14 screen protector
Just how much do you need a screen protector on your new iPhone 14? Screen protectors are like cases — we don’t always want to buy and use them but feel we should protect our investment from harm. But with that comes the expense, the awkwardness of fitting the things, and sometimes a change in the feel of the glass under our finger.
Keurig’s new SMART brewers offer a mind-blowing amount of coffee drinks
If you’ve ever wondered if you need a smart coffee maker, Keurig’s new K-Café SMART brewer and upgraded mobile app may be the answer. The brewer uses the company’s BrewID technology and the updated Keurig app to make more than 70 coffee beverages. Of course, you’ll still need the K-cup pod, but this model opens up new possibilities.
Sony to bring over-the-counter hearing aids to the masses
Sony announced today that it has partnered with Danish hearing device experts WS Audiology to develop consumer-friendly, over-the-counter (OTA) hearing aids that users can “just pick up and use as naturally as contact lenses,” Sony’s Osamu Hajimoto says in a video from Sony Global. According to the...
