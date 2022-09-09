Read full article on original website
Stocks fall, indexes slip deeper into the red for the week
Stocks are mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, putting major indexes deeper in the red for the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is down 3.4% for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.
