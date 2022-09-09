Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 155 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tradition, Saint Lucie West, Carlton and Tradition Field. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Eastern Interior, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 11:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Eastern Interior; Northeast; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 13:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 19:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 12:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland St. Lucie, Okeechobee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland St. Lucie; Okeechobee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Lucie and east central Okeechobee Counties through 245 PM EDT At 217 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Four Seasons Estates, or 11 miles northeast of Treasure Island, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Four Seasons Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 08:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Watch for children and stopped school buses. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog should begin to lift within the next hour or so.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 16:18:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of the northeast to northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Rip Current Risk through at least the upcoming weekend. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Pine; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern St. Louis, eastern Carlton, western Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 700 AM CDT At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Cotton, to Scanlon, to near Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Superior, Cloquet, Hermantown, Virginia, Eveleth, Proctor, Hoyt Lakes, Gilbert, Aurora, Babbitt, Hawthorne, Scanlon, Biwabik, Carlton, Poplar, Cotton, Wrenshall, Oliver, Webb Lake Wisconsin, and Dairyland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 08:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Watch for children and stopped school buses. Target Area: De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Western St. Joseph; Whitley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog should begin to lift within the next hour or so.
