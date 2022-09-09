Read full article on original website
Child and Adult Used Bicycles Can Be Donated at Annual Department of Transportation Event on Friday, Oct. 14, in Rockville
Used bicycles that are no longer being used by some can make a big difference for others. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s annual Bicycle Donation Drive on Friday, Oct. 14, will make it easy to donate previously owned bikes and ensure they will have a continued impact. MCDOT...
Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center in Silver Spring Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 8
Montgomery County Recreation’s Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center, which opened in 1972 and this year is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, will observe its golden anniversary with a free community celebration from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center is located at 1000...
Montgomery Parks to Host Open House about New South Silver Spring Park
Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, invites the public to an open house at Denizens Brewing Co. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about a new park that will be located on the former site of the National Tire and Battery Company, near the intersection of East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. The future South Silver Spring Park will serve as an active recreation space to complement the historic and contemplative setting of nearby Acorn Urban Park.
Annual ‘Poolesville Day’ on Saturday, Sept. 17, Will Feature Electric Vehicles, Classic Car Display, 5K Run/Walk and a Parade
A display of electric vehicles, a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, a parade and activities for the entire family will all be part of the free annual “Poolesville Day” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, which has been celebrated for more than 25 years, will take place in the Whalen Commons area of Poolesville on Fisher Avenue.
Free Electric Scooter Trainings and Safety Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
Pollo Campero to Hold Grand Opening Celebration for New Gaithersburg Location on September 15
Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday September 15 at 10am, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30am. According to the restaurant, the opening celebration will feature an appearance from its mascot Pollito, a variety of on-site activities including a spinning wheel for giveaways, Central American music, free samples of Pollo Campero’s flavorful chicken and drinks, desserts, and more. The Pollo Campero location at Lakeforest Mall is scheduled to close at this time. The company has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
Montgomery County Libraries Offer Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Available in September
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers and entrepreneurs throughout September. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops and one-on-one sessions:. Throughout September – Every Monday. 9:30-11:30 a.m. H.I.R.E. (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) Sessions – Virtual.* Meet virtually/confidentially one-on-one...
MCFRS Respond to House Fire Tuesday Morning in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 11700 blk of Rocking Horse Rd on Tuesday morning around 6am. According MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos, the fire was located in the basement of a single family home and has been extinguished. Two occupants (one adult male, one adult female) were home at the time of the fire. Both were evaluated by EMS and the adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been released. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Former Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James Seavey Sr’s Name to Be Added to National Firefighter’s Memorial Wall
This week it was announced that a plaque with the name of former Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James Seavey Sr. will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation memorial wall in Emmitsburg, Maryland. An honored first responder in the greater D.C. area for 42 years and a key member of state, regional, and national fire and rescue organizations, James Perrine Seavey, Sr., passed away September 4, 2018, after a courageous five-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Seavey’s death will be considered a line of duty death, with his battle with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma presumed to have been a result of contact with toxic substances during his 42 years of service as a first responder, per the Bethesda Patch.
Glenmont Metro Station Temporary Bus Bay Relocations Have Begun
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Glenmont Metro Station bus canopy rehabilitation project started on Monday, Sept. 12. The project will be closing two bus bays at a time to replace the skylights and do structural work. The project will be completed in 4 phases of bay closures, and is scheduled to be completed July 5, 2023. Signage will be posted at the station (more in the images below).
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in White Flint Station
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened its latest Montgomery County location with the addition of its newest store at White Flint Station– the shopping center, not to be confused with the Metro station that has recently changed its name to North Bethesda Metro Station. The store opened within the last month.
Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Gaithersburg
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Gaithersburg. Jeferson Socop Cerna was last seen on Saturday, September 10,...
‘Clean Water Montgomery’ Grants Available for Local Nonprofits and Community Groups with Awards Up to $100,000
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Montgomery County nonprofit organizations such as local watershed groups, homeowner and community associations, faith-based organizations, service and civic groups can now apply for grants ranging from $40,000 to $100,000 through the “Clean Water Montgomery Grant Program.” The County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Chesapeake Bay Trust (the Trust) are partners in the program through the Trust’s grant process.
Montgomery Planning Expresses Appreciation for County Council Consultant-Led Study on Thrive Montgomery 2050; Notes it Confirms Widespread Support for Thrive’s Policies
Just a day after County Executive Marc Elrich urged the Montgomery County Council to disapprove Thrive 2050, the Montgomery County Planning Department expressed its appreciation for the Montgomery County Council’s consultant-led racial equity and social justice review of the Planning, Housing, and Economic Development (PHED) Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050, the update to Montgomery County’s General Plan.
Concern for Missing 14-Year-Old
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Kamoni Ross was last seen on Tuesday, September 12th, 2022, at approximately 6...
Montgomery County Launches Online Tool to Help Older Adult Residents Find Transportation Providers
Montgomery County recently launched a new online tool to help older adult residents find volunteer ride providers to help them get where they need to go, when they need to get there. The online tool uses GIS mapping to connect an address with organizations, such as nonprofit groups and senior...
Police Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Silver Spring Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 23-year-old Breasia Carey is believed to have been in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring. Her last communication was on Saturday, September 10.
Former Local Newspapers, including 77,000 Pages of The Gazette, Now Available
More than 77,000 pages from 1,575 issues of The Montgomery Gazette and other local newspapers have been digitized and are now available for viewing at the Jane C. Sween Library in Rockville due to the preservation efforts of Montgomery History. The project was made possible as part of the success of Montgomery History’s New Life for Old News campaign. It raised the funds necessary to make the papers accessible and preserved for posterity.
Monument Innovation Center Breaks Ground in Gaithersburg
Monument Innovation Center, a new ground-up, state-of-the-art life science building located off I-270 in Gaithersburg, broke ground last week. The 135,000-square-foot, 4-story life science development is developed by Monument Realty, a full-service real estate firm and market leader in the Washington, D.C. region. The Monument Innovation Center will be located at 735 Watkins Mill Rd., near Kaiser Permanente and the Spectrum Town Center.
Montgomery County Police Mourn the Loss of Retired K9
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Montgomery County Police K9 unit is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. Retired K9 Harper was a faithful partner to PO3 Chris Jordan. K9 Harper and Chris started their training in the Spring of 2014, becoming both a patrol and narcotics detector team. Throughout their seven years together, Chris and Harper were responsible for several hundred deployments and close to 200 criminal apprehensions.
