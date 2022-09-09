Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
California governor OKs mental health courts for homeless
With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel. Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery...
Grocery store chain sets date to end use of plastic shopping bags in Pa. stores
Later this month, Wegmans shoppers will no longer use plastic grocery bags to take home purchases. The Rochester, New York chain announced starting Sept. 22 it is removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania. The grocery chain said it has reached a goal to eliminate the bags at its 108 stores by the end of this year.
21-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman 'Too Beautiful For This World' Killed In Maryland
A "bright light" in her community, Sophia Battisti, of Reinhold’s, was killed in a crash in Maryland on Friday, August 26, police say. Battisti was crossing the street "against the pedestrian signal" at Coastal Highway in the area of 59th Street just before midnight when she was struck by a car traveling north, Ocean City police say.
