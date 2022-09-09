Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street
Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning
The plunging stock price has made the company a compelling takeover candidate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond
Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Motley Fool
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning
Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today if I Had To Start From Scratch -- Including Real Estate
There's one specific avenue that could be a huge moneymaker -- without constituting a ton of work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks of 2022 So Far
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has skyrocketed nearly 300% this year. Mesa Royalty Trust's shares have soared close to 170% year to date. Alliance Resource Partners stock has almost doubled in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?
KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA. You’re...
Motley Fool
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
Celsius Holdings and fuboTV have more than doubled off their recent lows. Celsius Holdings keeps accelerating its sales growth, and a recent deal with PepsiCo could take the beverage maker to another level. The growth path for fuboTV is bumpy, but it's also looking for outside help to raise the...
Motley Fool
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The economic cycle has started to swing in...
Motley Fool
Why Target Stock Rose Today
Target reached an exclusive agreement with FAO Schwarz. Shares have begun to recover from a 30% drop in just a week earlier this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today
Oil prices slumped again today on concerns demand will fall. That's causing concerns that Phillips 66's refining earnings will decline. They company is working to reduce its reliance on the volatile refining sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Things the World's Smartest Investors Do in Every Bear Market
Bear markets are incredibly nerve-racking, but resist the urge to make big sweeping decisions. Favor small adjustments to prepare your portfolio for an eventual end to the bear market. If you do need to sell a stock, look for those that are in bad shape -- not high-quality holdings that...
Ethereum Fell Over 7% in Spite of the Successful Merge. Should You Buy?
"Buy the rumor, sell the news" strikes again on Ethereum's momentous day.
Motley Fool
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptocurrencies the Smartest Investors Are Buying in September
While crypto prices are still down, now can be a smart time to invest more. Ethereum has even more potential thanks to The Merge. Solana has been in a slump lately, but it has a distinct advantage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0