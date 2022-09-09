ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now

We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
FanSided

Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

What if Lamar Jackson and Mike McDaniel team up in Miami?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future with the franchise could be in flux. But would he ever consider leaving for a familiar destination?. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Max Kellerman only digs a deeper hole with Albert Pujols apology

ESPN’s Max Kellerman issued an apology for what many in the media deemed irresponsible commentary about Albert Pujols. However, Kellerman issued an apology in his own way, suggesting others twisted his words or took them out of context. That wasn’t the case, and as we wrote on Tuesday, Kellerman...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Jason Kelce
FanSided

Todd Bowles roasts his own team for failures against Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy