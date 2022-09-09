Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Related
Lamar Jackson teases a surprise backup plan if Ravens refuse to pay up
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now
We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
Tua Tagovailoa should stop talking; Ryan Fitzpatrick has an opinion on QB
The Miami Dolphins young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants to be cordial with the media and answer their questions but he shouldn’t because it’s just more fuel to use against him. Tua Tagovailoa took his turn at the podium to speak with the media this week and was asked...
NFL・
Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic
The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup
Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots...
What if Lamar Jackson and Mike McDaniel team up in Miami?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future with the franchise could be in flux. But would he ever consider leaving for a familiar destination?. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
Patrick Mahomes isn’t only thing Chargers should be afraid of Thursday night
The Los Angeles Chargers are in for a rude awakening against the Kansas City Chiefs rushing attack on Thursday night. On a short week, you can bet Brandon Staley has been watching a lot of film on his Week 2 opponent — the Kansas City Chiefs. Faced with the...
NFL・
Max Kellerman only digs a deeper hole with Albert Pujols apology
ESPN’s Max Kellerman issued an apology for what many in the media deemed irresponsible commentary about Albert Pujols. However, Kellerman issued an apology in his own way, suggesting others twisted his words or took them out of context. That wasn’t the case, and as we wrote on Tuesday, Kellerman...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Todd Bowles roasts his own team for failures against Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0