Drive Shack Inc. Announces Mid-September Grand Opening of Puttery Houston

 6 days ago

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced that Puttery Houston will open to the public at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 16.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005109/en/

Located in Sawyer Yards, a regional epicenter for arts and entertainment, Puttery Houston features an immersive entertainment experience across its two-story, 23,000-square-foot venue. With multiple bars, three nine-hole putting courses and rotating DJs and live music, Puttery will be the go-to spot for Houston locals and visitors alike to enjoy friendly social competition.

Puttery Houston guests will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind experience as they choose between three tech-enabled, themed courses:

  • Lodge – The powder is always fresh on this super chill nine-hole course. In between shots, take in Rocky Mountain sights, get toasty by the wall-length fireplace, and stop for a ski lift selfie.
  • Library – There’s nothing by-the-book about this exciting nine-hole course. Browse the shelves, spin the globe, say hi to the dimetrodon and beat the pants off your friends.
  • Conservatory – Be at one with nature as you traverse this lush but challenging nine-hole desert course. Take in the giant redwoods, prickly cacti, and dazzling cherry blossoms. All with a drink in hand, of course.

“As a Houston native myself, I couldn’t be more excited for this opening,” said Drive Shack Inc. President and CEO Hana Khouri. “Houston is already internationally renowned for its cutting-edge entertainment and culinary innovations, but I can guarantee that Puttery will offer an experience unlike any other in the city.”

Puttery Houston is located at 1818 Washington Ave. Hours of operation will vary, ranging from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. CST, depending on the day. Guests must be 21 years or older. Private events for up to 600 guests are now available for booking online or by contacting eventsHOU@puttery.com. Individual reservations can be made beginning Sept. 9.

A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with innovative scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience. Puttery is currently open in The Colony, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; and Washington, D.C. Other Puttery venues currently under development include Miami; Philadelphia; Chicago; Pittsburgh; Kansas City, Mo.; New York City and Minneapolis.

Click here to download high-resolution photos of Puttery.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time. For more information on Puttery, please visit puttery.com.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery. For more information on Drive Shack Inc., please visit ir.driveshack.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005109/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

Kelley Buchhorn

Drive Shack Inc, Interim CFO & Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

646-585-5591

ir@driveshack.com

Media Relations:

Meagan Doyle

Drive Shack Inc. Communications Manager

media@driveshack.com

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

