WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at Christian school prom
A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher. Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.
Two people dead in multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Leon County
A deadly multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 in Leon County early Sunday.
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
WCTV
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
WCTV
17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland. Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask...
Two Crawfordville residents arrested as part of "Operation Death Dealer"
Two Crawfordville residents were arrested for dealing fentanyl Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at their property.
WJHG-TV
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested this man late Friday night after a traffic stop. Deputies said they saw Scotty James Williams driving about 95MPH down highway 69. Deputies said Williams pulled over and they found that he did not have a current driver’s license....
WCTV
Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for. The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”. Investigators say they...
