A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher. Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.

PERRY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO