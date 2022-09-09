Read full article on original website
Willow Disney+ Release Date, Cast Updates, Plot, Trailers, and Everything We Know
Willow was a fantasy film released in 1988, written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. In 2022, Disney+ is about to release a series sequel of the film, with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role. As we wait for the series to premiere, here is everything we know about Disney+’s Willow.
The World of the Married Actor Lee Hak Joo Confirms Marriage to Non-Celebrity Girlfriend
Lee Hak Joo confirmed his impending marriage to his non-celebrity wife. A decade after his debut, Lee Hak Joo finally started getting attention when he starred in The World of the Married and My Name. He notably began his career in 2012 and starred in several hit films like 12th Assistant Deacon, I Know You, and Sweet Sorrow.
