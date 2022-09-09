ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 23-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since September 10. 23-year-old Breasia Carey is believed to have been in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a press release. Her last communication was on Saturday, September 10. Carey is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 140 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
Harford County man arrested in connection with Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they arrested a man from Abingdon in connection with a homicide in Baltimore last week. Police arrested 33-year-old Gordon Staron on September 8. According to online court records, he faces first and second degree murder charges, as well as first and second degree assault charges.
Baltimore City Police identify three homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city last week. 63-year-old Keith Bell was killed on September 6, 2022, in the 1400 block of East Monument Street. 32-year-old Kenyon Yerby was killed on September 7, 2022, in the 2000 block of...
Baltimore County Police say woman shot after she dragged off-duty officer with vehicle

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police officer who shot a woman on Saturday was trying to prevent her from violently fleeing the area where she had dragged another officer who was working a second job near White Marsh Mall, according to authorities.The assault took place in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police said.The officer was injured during the assault and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries that did not endanger his life, according to authorities.Following the assault, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Philadelphia...
Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash

A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Charles County. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. along Route 488 near Kerrick Drive. Police say when they arrived they found the motorcycle in a ditch and the driver, who had been ejected, nearby. The driver...
Police shoot suspect who assaulted officer in White Marsh, rammed vehicles in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Authorities have released additional information on Saturday night’s police-involved shooting in Rosedale. At just after 8:00 p.m. on September 10, a Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working uniformed, secondary employment in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard (21236). Officers later conducted a traffic stop on the...
3rd violent incident in 1 week on Prince George's Co. street

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A double shooting on a Prince George's County street Sunday has marked the third violent incident to happen in just one week within close proximity,. On Sept. 11, a man and woman were shot, according to police. The double shooting took place in the...
WTOP

Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer

TOWSON, Md. — Police in a Baltimore suburb say they shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart says the woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police say...
1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.

A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
BPD: 21-year-old injured in overnight shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man walked into a hospital after being shot overnight. According to police, just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting. At the hospital, officers discovered a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Central District Detectives are investigating...
