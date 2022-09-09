Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Funeral held for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent.
CBS 46
C.O.P.S step up to help the families of fallen Cobb County deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grief can be hard to process, and luckily the families of the fallen Cobb County deputies won’t be alone. “Your world is turned upside-down, completely. It’s a whole new life in a matter of minutes,” said Tammy Gilstrap, who volunteers for Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Our main mission is to rebuild shattered lives.”
CBS 46
WATCH: Second Cobb County deputy killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - The second of two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Thursday. The funeral for Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. will take place at West Ridge Church in Dallas. The funeral for his colleague, Deputy Jonathan...
CBS 46
Marietta names Marty Ferrell as police chief
Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
CBS 46
PHOTOS: Funerals for fallen Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputies
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch, die at the age of 96. CBS46 Investigates undercovers why a former K9 deputy was only suspended and transferred to the patrol division, after department recommends animal cruelty charges. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT. Officials say a car...
CBS 46
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are investigating two...
CBS 46
‘You’re gonna die tonight’: Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking police during U.S. Capitol riot
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton of Locust Grove was part of a mob that confronted law enforcement officers at the Archway leading into the Capitol Building from the Lower West Terrace.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
Child hit by Atlanta Police patrol car, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was hit by a marked police patrol car Tuesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, officials said. According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, the child is expected to survive and has non-life-threatening injuries. “Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by the patrol vehicle while...
CBS 46
42-year-old man faces murder charges in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in Rockdale County. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
CBS 46
Previewing metro Atlanta's congressional midterms
Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent.
CBS 46
Loganville man arrested in connection with mother’s murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Loganville man has been charged with one count of felony murder after he was arrested in connection with his mother’s murder. 39-year-old Christopher Pino is accused of killing 61-year-old Tresa Slate after she was found unresponsive at her home. Detectives also discovered Pino had an outstanding warrant from Virginia for theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Man wanted for ‘multiple drug and gun offenses’ arrested during traffic stop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old Stockbridge man who was wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies has been arrested by officers during a traffic stop. According to officials, officers with the Dunwoody Police Department Crime Response Team were conducting enforcement actions in the area of Dunwoody high school in response to numerous traffic complaints. After a traffic stop, an occupant of a vehicle fled on foot resulting in a brief lockdown of the high school.
CBS 46
New video released of man wanted in connection to Woodruff Park shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting at an area park. Police believe the man in this video is responsible for shooting someone in Woodruff Park over the weekend and leaving the victim there bleeding until help arrived.
CBS 46
Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of advocates held a rally Tuesday to demand the Atlanta Medical Center remain open. The Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside of the hospital to voice their concerns. “It shows racist disregard for the majority of their patient base, which is Black,” said...
CBS 46
42-year-old man faces murder charges in DoorDash delivery gone wrong
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in a DoorDash delivery gone wrong. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Thieves steal $100K trailer from Chamblee Taiwanese restaurant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Java Saga, a top-rated restaurant in Chamblee known for its Taiwanese fried chicken, caught unwanted attention from criminals who stole an expensive food trailer from the business. Restaurant owner Alvin Sun said surveillance video from Monday night shows two men in a U-Haul pull up to...
CBS 46
Fulton County leaders work to clear court case backlog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Fulton County justice system is using $75 million to help clear its court case backlog. Since the pandemic began, both criminal and civil cases have piled up in courts, according to officials. Commissioner Lee Morris provided updates Monday about how the county is using Project Orca...
CBS 46
Kemp announces $100M+ to expand Grady’s bed capacity
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, announced Thursday a cash infusion of $130 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the...
CBS 46
Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
Comments / 0