Cobb County, GA

CBS 46

Funeral held for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski

Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Final goodbyes for fallen deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent. Search begins for new DeKalb County School superintendent.
CBS 46

C.O.P.S step up to help the families of fallen Cobb County deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grief can be hard to process, and luckily the families of the fallen Cobb County deputies won’t be alone. “Your world is turned upside-down, completely. It’s a whole new life in a matter of minutes,” said Tammy Gilstrap, who volunteers for Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Our main mission is to rebuild shattered lives.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Marietta names Marty Ferrell as police chief

MARIETTA, GA
City
Acworth, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

PHOTOS: Funerals for fallen Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputies

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch, die at the age of 96. CBS46 Investigates undercovers why a former K9 deputy was only suspended and transferred to the patrol division, after department recommends animal cruelty charges. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT. Officials say a car...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are investigating two...
CBS 46

‘You’re gonna die tonight’: Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking police during U.S. Capitol riot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton of Locust Grove was part of a mob that confronted law enforcement officers at the Archway leading into the Capitol Building from the Lower West Terrace.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Person
Craig Owens
Person
Patrick Quinn
CBS 46

Child hit by Atlanta Police patrol car, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was hit by a marked police patrol car Tuesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, officials said. According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, the child is expected to survive and has non-life-threatening injuries. “Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by the patrol vehicle while...
CBS 46

42-year-old man faces murder charges in Rockdale County

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in Rockdale County. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Previewing metro Atlanta's congressional midterms

POLITICS
CBS 46

Loganville man arrested in connection with mother’s murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Loganville man has been charged with one count of felony murder after he was arrested in connection with his mother’s murder. 39-year-old Christopher Pino is accused of killing 61-year-old Tresa Slate after she was found unresponsive at her home. Detectives also discovered Pino had an outstanding warrant from Virginia for theft.
LOGANVILLE, GA
#Metro Atlanta#Atlanta Police#The Medical Examiner#Cbs46
CBS 46

Man wanted for ‘multiple drug and gun offenses’ arrested during traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old Stockbridge man who was wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies has been arrested by officers during a traffic stop. According to officials, officers with the Dunwoody Police Department Crime Response Team were conducting enforcement actions in the area of Dunwoody high school in response to numerous traffic complaints. After a traffic stop, an occupant of a vehicle fled on foot resulting in a brief lockdown of the high school.
DUNWOODY, GA
CBS 46

New video released of man wanted in connection to Woodruff Park shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting at an area park. Police believe the man in this video is responsible for shooting someone in Woodruff Park over the weekend and leaving the victim there bleeding until help arrived.
CBS 46

Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of advocates held a rally Tuesday to demand the Atlanta Medical Center remain open. The Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside of the hospital to voice their concerns. “It shows racist disregard for the majority of their patient base, which is Black,” said...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

42-year-old man faces murder charges in DoorDash delivery gone wrong

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in a DoorDash delivery gone wrong. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
CONYERS, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 46

Thieves steal $100K trailer from Chamblee Taiwanese restaurant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Java Saga, a top-rated restaurant in Chamblee known for its Taiwanese fried chicken, caught unwanted attention from criminals who stole an expensive food trailer from the business. Restaurant owner Alvin Sun said surveillance video from Monday night shows two men in a U-Haul pull up to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County leaders work to clear court case backlog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Fulton County justice system is using $75 million to help clear its court case backlog. Since the pandemic began, both criminal and civil cases have piled up in courts, according to officials. Commissioner Lee Morris provided updates Monday about how the county is using Project Orca...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Kemp announces $100M+ to expand Grady’s bed capacity

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, announced Thursday a cash infusion of $130 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the...
CBS 46

Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

