AAA: Mississippi’s Gas Prices Are the Cheapest
The average price for gas in Mississippi is now the lowest in the country– even though it’s still more than 30 cents higher than what we were paying a year ago. AAA says the statewide average of $3.13 is about a nickel lower than the second-cheapest state, Texas. The auto club says Mississippi’s tax structure and its proximity to gasoline distribution hubs and refineries helps to keep prices lower. The state regularly ranks among the top five in lowest gas prices and had often held the claim of the cheapest gas before prices skyrocketed to record highs nationwide in June.
Health Department Recommending New COVID Booster
The State Health Department is urging Mississippians to get the new and improved COVID-19 booster shot. And county health departments are now offering free vaccinations by appointment. The bivalent vaccine provides better protection against the original COVID strain and the omicron variants responsible for most of the current infections. They’re recommended for anyone 12 and older at least two months after completing their primary COVID vaccination regimen or at least two months after their last booster shot. The vaccine is also available through many doctor’s offices and pharmacies. To schedule an appointment at your county health department, visit: https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or call the COVID 19 Hotline at 877-978-6453.
Entergy to Provide $3.2 Million in Power Bill Assistance
The $80 rebates that Entergy Mississippi customers are getting this month won’t be the only assistance the company provides to help with the high cost of electricity. Wednesday, it announced Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2 million shareholder-funded program which focuses mainly on low and moderate income residential customers in Attala, Leake and 43 other counties in the company’s service area. Entergy is warning that bills will remain high through the winter primarily because of the increased cost of natural gas which is used to generate much of the electricity the company provides. It says Operation Bill Assist includes the following tools customers can use to lower their bills:
Local COVID Update: Numbers Down in the Past Week
The COVID-19 numbers are looking better in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department says there were only 26 new cases reported in the past week in Neshoba County, 20 in Leake County and 11 in Attala County. The total of 57 is a 58 per cent decrease from the week before.
Leake County School District Conducting Drills
Leake County School District & Law Enforcement will be practicing drills beginning today. “Do not be alarmed. It’s only a drill. Today, on Leake County campus at Walnut Grove, Leake County School District and Law Enforcement will be conducting a Crisis Management Drill: Active Shooter. In the upcoming days....
Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests
TONY T LAYNEZ, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500. WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Improper Equipment, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $400, $1,000. LINDA S MCDONALD, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $339.25, $639.25, $239.25.
Prison Contraband, Petit Larceny, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake
TERRELL BURNSIDE, 42, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. TONY M CLARK, 55, of Forest, Felony Bond Surrender X 3, CPD. Bond $0 X 3. SHAMARION M COOK, 20, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, City /County Ordinance, Malicious Mischief, No Driver’s License,...
McCool’s Annual Yockanookany River Fest October 1st
The McCool Community will host its annual Yockanookany River Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s festival will offer food and craft vendors, music, and free medical screenings given by UMMC Student Health Coalition. The Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fish fry immediately after the festival, starting at 4:00. For updates on events follow The McCool Community on Facebook.
