PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Still the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, Nick Sirianni could not miss an opportunity to scout some of the loaded talent that littered the rosters of LSU and Clemson in the 2020 national championship game. Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow were the can’t-miss QBs. Sirianni, though, also kept an eye on LSU’s Justin Jefferson, the dynamic receiver who had nine catches for 106 yards and sent the Tigers to the national title. As for Sirianni’s scouting report?

14 MINUTES AGO