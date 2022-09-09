Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Multiple Kosciusko streets set to be repaved
Multiple streets in Kosciusko are set to be repaved. Mayor Tim Kyle said a total of 15 streets will be completely or partially repaved and that the project could start as early as next week. Streets set for paving include:. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Wells Street. Natchez Street. Jackson...
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
DeSoto Times Today
New Southaven welcome sign at Stateline and Getwell completed
Work is finished on the latest “Top of Mississippi” welcome sign at the city’s northern entranceway at Getwell and Stateline Road. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the welcome sign was completed last week and may be the city’s most beautiful one yet. “The contractor and landscaper did...
breezynews.com
Kosciusko vs Choctaw County game moved to Ackerman
Another Kosciusko Whippets home football game is having to change locations. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the game against Choctaw County will now be played in Ackerman instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “Due to further delays with...
panolian.com
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
breezynews.com
Servpro Coaches Show – September 15, 2022
Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show. This week, Kosciusko Whippet head football coach Casey Orr recaps the win against Lewisburg and discusses the play of senior Lee Wade. The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy...
wtva.com
Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
breezynews.com
Video: Ethel kicks off Homecoming Week with parade
The Ethel Tigers kicked off Homecoming Week Monday night with a parade around the school. You can view the 2022 Homecoming Court here. The Tigers will celebrate Homecoming Friday night during the game with East Rankin Academy.
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
localmemphis.com
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
breezynews.com
Local COVID Update: Numbers Down in the Past Week
The COVID-19 numbers are looking better in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department says there were only 26 new cases reported in the past week in Neshoba County, 20 in Leake County and 11 in Attala County. The total of 57 is a 58 per cent decrease from the week before.
Feeling neglected, Parkway Village residents try to rebuild after ‘white flight’￼
Debbie Patterson remembers how nice everything appeared outside her car window as she drove through Parkway Village with her family back in 1994. The library, the Mall of Memphis, the residential streets — they all looked modern and clean. She and her husband decided it would be a great place to move their young family.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili. Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week. Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba,...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested in last week’s shooting of his mother
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after allegedly shooting his mother in a domestic altercation last week. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that law enforcement in Louisville, MS, arrested 28-year-old Cedrick Moffett, Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a domestic-related shooting on Sept. 7 at a residence on Quinn Street.
ourmshome.com
45 Years Ago, Ole Miss Shocked the College Football World
Forty-five years ago this week, Ole Miss shocked the college football world by upsetting perennial national power Notre Dame 20-13 at Memorial Stadium in Jackson. And a player from Pascagoula was at the epicenter of the big win for the Rebels. On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 1977, Chuck Commiskey wore the...
One critical after wreck on South Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a wreck on South Parkway East on Monday. The wreck occurred shortly after noon and involved two vehicles. A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. WREG is working to find out more information. Police said this is now an active investigation and […]
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
City Watch issued for missing 15-year-old girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Takirra Milam left her home in the 1800 block of Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Milam’s brother told police he last saw and spoke to her before school that morning while she was in […]
