Lehigh County, PA

PennLive.com

Child detained after BB gun shot on Pa. school bus: police

A child is in custody after police say a BB gun was fired on a school bus in Bucks County. According to Newtown Township police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus was at Council Rock North High School. There was a report of the bus being hit by a BB pellet, causing damage to a side window.
PennLive.com

Explosive device detonates during training at Pa. prison, causing injuries

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise Thursday at a state prison in Pennsylvania, authorities said, leaving several people injured. The accident at the SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township occurred shortly before 10 a.m. The training session was being conducted by the...
WBRE

Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
biz570.com

Solar farm plans delayed

POCONO TWP. — The future of the state’s largest proposed solar farm is clouded by an appeal. The nine-page appeal, filed by Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future and the Brodhead Watershed Association, against Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy’s proposed 635-acre Swiftwater Solar, a 180,000 solar panel farm on the top of Bear Mountain in Monroe County, will temporarily halt a permit by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Times News

Carbon remembers late oncologist

As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Officer Shoots Armed Man in Wawa Parking Lot

Gunfire erupted in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Pennsylvania when a police officer shot an armed man Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Berks County District Attorney's office said the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where...
READING, PA
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Transgender policy not needed, Northampton Area school board says

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District Board of Directors will not develop a transgender policy following Monday night's meeting at the high school auditorium. Director Doug Vaughn requested direction from his colleagues as to whether or not a committee should contemplate an item addressing transgender individuals for...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
fox40jackson.com

Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. “Democrat because I feel like they’re going to better protect our country” and “they’re pro-choice,” an Allentown local told Fox News.
PennLive.com

Former Pa. councilman faces theft, forgery charges: report

According to 16ABC, former councilman Joseph McDonald resigned from Carbondale City Council last month, and on Monday morning, turned himself in to face charges of theft and forgery in Lackawanna County. In addition to serving on Carbondale City Council, McDonald had been the store manager of Mr. B’s Tobacco Shop...
CARBONDALE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
