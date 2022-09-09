Read full article on original website
Related
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Child detained after BB gun shot on Pa. school bus: police
A child is in custody after police say a BB gun was fired on a school bus in Bucks County. According to Newtown Township police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus was at Council Rock North High School. There was a report of the bus being hit by a BB pellet, causing damage to a side window.
3 injured in explosion during Pa. prison training exercise
Three people were injured Thursday morning after an accident occurred during a training exercise at a prison, according to a story from WPVI. The news station said that the accident happened at about 9:50 a.m. during an exercise at SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township with members of the FBI and ATF.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explosive device detonates during training at Pa. prison, causing injuries
SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise Thursday at a state prison in Pennsylvania, authorities said, leaving several people injured. The accident at the SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township occurred shortly before 10 a.m. The training session was being conducted by the...
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again
A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months. A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed...
Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
biz570.com
Solar farm plans delayed
POCONO TWP. — The future of the state’s largest proposed solar farm is clouded by an appeal. The nine-page appeal, filed by Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future and the Brodhead Watershed Association, against Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy’s proposed 635-acre Swiftwater Solar, a 180,000 solar panel farm on the top of Bear Mountain in Monroe County, will temporarily halt a permit by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Police investigating mailbox bombings in Montgomery County, Pa.
Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.
Times News
Carbon remembers late oncologist
As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
NBC Philadelphia
Officer Shoots Armed Man in Wawa Parking Lot
Gunfire erupted in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Pennsylvania when a police officer shot an armed man Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Berks County District Attorney's office said the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State, federal authorities search Pa. property for mom missing since 2014
Pennsylvania police executed a search warrant at a Chester County property in connection with 2014 disappearance of a mother of two on Wednesday, according to a story from Fox 29. According to the news station, local, state and federal authorities were searching a property on Red Pump Road in Nottingham...
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Transgender policy not needed, Northampton Area school board says
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District Board of Directors will not develop a transgender policy following Monday night's meeting at the high school auditorium. Director Doug Vaughn requested direction from his colleagues as to whether or not a committee should contemplate an item addressing transgender individuals for...
Pa apartment building partially collapses, up to 100 residents evacuated
An apartment building in Philadelphia’s Logan section partially collapsed on Wednesday, according to a story from WPVI. Authorities told the news station that part of the seventh floor facade of Lindley Towers began crumbling around 10:30 a.m. Up to 100 of the building’s residents were evacuated, police said. They...
fox40jackson.com
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. “Democrat because I feel like they’re going to better protect our country” and “they’re pro-choice,” an Allentown local told Fox News.
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
Former Pa. councilman faces theft, forgery charges: report
According to 16ABC, former councilman Joseph McDonald resigned from Carbondale City Council last month, and on Monday morning, turned himself in to face charges of theft and forgery in Lackawanna County. In addition to serving on Carbondale City Council, McDonald had been the store manager of Mr. B’s Tobacco Shop...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2