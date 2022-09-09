ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Yngwie Malmsteen gives a guided tour of his current pedalboard

The Boss-heavy rig is relatively compact, and gives the Swedish speed demon easy access to 8 of his most-used live tones. Yngwie Malmsteen is currently in the midst of his Parabellum tour promoting his latest studio album, and the Swedish speed demon recently took time out during a soundcheck to showcase his current pedalboard setup.
Valiant Guitars' Oberig Ukraine charity project showcases guitars designed by artists affected by the war

Ukrainian-based boutique guitar builder Valiant Guitars has teamed up with Bare Knuckle Pickups for a new art charity initiative that aims to support Ukrainian musicians and artists affected by the country’s ongoing war with Russia. Titled Oberig Ukraine, the art guitar project comprises custom-made electric guitars designed by artists...
Charvel launches sleek, minimalist new Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut guitar

Now, the company has launched the most understated (and possibly the best-looking) of those four instruments, the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut, to the market. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
British blues rock ace Laurence Jones breaks down his rig, and explains why he's switched to the PRS SE Silver Sky

Jones gives Guitar World a guided tour of the compact pedalboard responsible for the blues-y, classic rock-esque tones on his new album, Destination Unknown. Earlier this week, British blues rock talent Laurence Jones shared his latest studio album, Destination Unknown. Released via Marshall Records, the LP’s bountiful supply of six-string action was previewed by its first two singles, Can't Keep From Loving You and Anywhere With Me.
The world's first vinyl album that's also a guitar pedal has arrived

Indianapolis garage rockers Brother O Brother have teamed up with Romanus Records and A.D.D. Pedals for two innovative vinyls, which also serve as overdrive and delay units. File this under “weirdest guitar innovations of the modern age”: Brother O Brother, a garage rock outfit from Indianapolis, have announced their new album Skin Walker will be released as a limited-edition vinyl, which will also double as a guitar pedal.
Fender Custom Shop honors Johnny A. with Masterbuilt Artist Signature Stratocaster

Available in Lydian Gold Metallic and Sunset Glow Metallic, the six-string is based on the session and solo artist's four favorite model years, from 1963 to 1966. Fender has partnered with mercurial Massachusetts guitarist Johnny A. for a luxuriously crafted Masterbuilt signature Stratocaster, which amalgamates the artist’s four favorite model years.
Leo Nocentelli and Farees on the far-reaching influence of Jimi Hendrix and recording with $50 amps

The Meters funk guitar legend has found a like-minded soul in the multi-instrumentalist – here, they share musical philosophies, talk gear, and hint at more music to come. Neo-funk producer, spoken-word artist and multi-instrumentalist Farees makes music that defies easy categorization. On his 2015 debut album, Mississippi to Sahara, he incorporated an Assouf guitar style to pay tribute to both his Tuareg heritage and the music of Delta blues.
Walrus Audio Lore Reverse Soundscape Generator review

If the lack of memory, stereo operation and expression pedal capability is not an issue for you in a pedal at this price, you’ll find the Lore to be a fine source of unique ambient sounds. Pros. +. Capable of a range of unusual ambient sounds. +. Tap tempo.
Watch Kenny Wayne Shepherd play Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb on David Gilmour's Black Strat

The performance – a celebration of the kickoff of the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season – was the legendary guitar's most prominent public outing since its sale in 2019. Back in 2019, David Gilmour's iconic black Fender Stratocaster was sold at auction for an eye-watering $3,975,000, making it (at that time) the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.
Watch Steve Vai nail Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin tracks with Living Colour during electrifying 2022 Rock In Rio set

Vai and his Ibanez PIA joined the rock outfit for a show-stopping finale of Hendrix’s Crosstown Traffic and Led Zep’s Rock and Roll. By the time Living Colour concluded the seventh song of their Rock in Rio set earlier this month, it’s fair to say the crowd had already been generously treated to a stellar showing of Vernon Reid and co’s impressive chops.
