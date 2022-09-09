ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama must disclose status of nitrogen hypoxia executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge told Alabama to stop being vague and give a firm answer by Thursday evening on if the prison system is ready to use the untested execution method of nitrogen hypoxia at an execution next week. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr....
Report: Investigation revelation prompted resignation of Lenox principal

Lenox Memorial Middle and High School Principal Salvatore Frieri abruptly resigned. Now we’re learning more about why. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the principal was being investigated for allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student more than a decade ago at a previous job.
LENOX, NY
Duo charged in Kingsbury drug bust

A traffic stop in Washington County led to two people facing a long list of drug and gun charges. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, and meth. They arrested two people, Jesse Tracey and Shaniah Sanders. They say the pair planned to sell the drugs. Both were caught in town...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Schodack man accused of threatening person with loaded shotgun

A Schodack man is facing multiple charges after police he displayed and threatened a person with a loaded shotgun. Police allege 34-year-old Benjamin Sager threatened a person in a home following a fight. Police say children were present. Sager’s charges include weapons possession, menacing, reckless endangerment and child endangerment. He...
SCHODACK, NY
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for “future vehicles,” including electric vehicles. The automaker said it would install two new press lines, complete press...
MARION, IN
Suspicious man approaching kids reported in North Greenbush

Police in North Greenbush are looking for witnesses to an alleged incident of a man acting suspicious towards children. Police say they responded to South Lakeview Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told them a man started talking to children. They say he may have tried to grab one of them. Adults intervened and the man left.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
Tropical depression 7 forms, may become a tropical storm

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches...
Man dies after being hit by car in Rensselaer County

One man died as a result of a pedestrian-car accident Monday night in Brunswick. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Police say this took place Monday night around 9:06 p.m. on Route 2 at Blue Factory Road. Police say when they arrived on scene firefighters determined a pedestrian...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Golf enthusiasts tee off at indoor Guilderland simulator

GUILDERLAND – You don’t want to end up in a bunker on the golf course, but Capital Region golfers are flocking to The Bunker. The indoor golf course is located on Western Avenue in Guilderland. The idea started in 2019, when Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon were driving...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Man dies after being hit by car in Brunswick

A man is dead after being hit by a car in Brunswick. The name of the victim and driver are not being released. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Monday at Route 2 and Blue Factory Hill Road. Police say when they arrived, the vehicle involved was off the roadway...
BRUNSWICK, NY
Bethlehem Chamber hosting 37th annual golf outing

The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is ready to tee off. The group is hosting its 37th annual golf outing on September 19 at Orchard Creek Golf Course in Altamont. This is one of the chamber’s annual fundraising events. New this year is a hole in one contest. Each player...
BETHLEHEM, NY

