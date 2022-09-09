Read full article on original website
Sunny, warm weather in store for central Pa. this weekend, without a rain cloud in sight
An uneventful stretch of weather will likely continue into the weekend, with sunny skies, no rain and mildly warm, end-of-summer temperatures. Temperatures are expected to mainly stick to the upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Mid 80-degree highs could also continue Monday and Tuesday.
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
Crews battle overnight house fire in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire overnight in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Investigators say the residents discovered the fire when they returned to the home on the 4700 block of Mountain View Road and called 911. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $150,000.
Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit reopens after crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg has reopened after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 was closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers were said to expect delays and use...
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County, one injured
NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
Elderly man dies nearly a month after head-on collision in central Pa.
An 81-year-old man has died nearly a month after another driver crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into his vehicle on a York County road, the coroner’s office said. Delmar Sipes, of Springettsbury Township, was driving through the 2600 block of North Sherman Street in the township Aug....
Fall concerts; restaurant week; new unions: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. High: 76; Low: 54. Sunny. Workers organize: A dozen employees at a Harrisburg city pizza shop last month did something unusual in the restaurant industry: They decided to form a union. Such attempts might become more frequent, some experts say, because workers in the industry now have an unusual amount of leverage.
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
Police looking for missing Dauphin County man
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 68-year-old man from Upper Paxton Township who they say may be at special risk of harm or injury.
IMPACT DAY: Next cold front brings potential for severe weather
LANCASTER, Pa. — It's been a gloomy end to the weekend thanks to an area of low pressure that moved through. We saw widespread rain, especially early, with some falling heavy. The heavier stuff has moved to the NE with lighter showers on tap through the remainder of the evening. Areas of drizzle are expected overnight with the chance of still a few spotty showers. Lows with the cloud cover won't drop much, falling back into the mid and upper 60s.
Afternoon storms with heavy rain and gusty winds
Isolated, strong storms are possible today in south-central Pennsylvania. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, and Lancaster and York Counties are under a Flood Watch from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. In these counties, it will only take 1 to 1.5 inches of rain over a 1 hour period...
Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties
>Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties. (York, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is gathering information on a possible rate hike for customers of the York Water Company. The local utility wants to increase water and wastewater rates for more than 70-thousand customers. Under the proposal, a typical monthly water bill for residential customers would increase by about 27 percent. Waste bills would rise from a little over one percent to up to 69 percent, depending on where a customer lives. A final decision on the proposed hike is due by March of next year.
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers
A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
Missing Cumberland County teen found safe: police
A teenager reported missing Wednesday night from his Cumberland County home has been found safe, police said. Carlisle police confirmed Thursday afternoon Kazmeer Jaquez has been found. No additional details were provided. Jaquez had last been seen leaving home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Elderly man dies nearly a...
Lane restriction on I-81 following multi vehicle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On 511PA a multi vehicle crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on I-81 Southbound. The crash occurred at Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. Currently 511PA reports there is a lane restriction.
